Tracking ROI of Your Personalization Experiments

To personalize or not to personalize is no longer a moot question for marketers. They understand the value it provides in delivering unique customer experiences. However, the path to the perfect personalized experiences remains bumpy, as marketers are still uncertain about the value behind the concept:

Can they justify it as a business case for personalization?

How can (and should) marketers evaluate personalization ROI?

Marketers need to experiment to fine-tune the personalization journeys they build. A/B Testing is best suited for this, as it uses technology to find the best-fitting personalized templates and features.

Experiments are the way forward to create personalized user experiences, but measuring and optimizing them isn’t easy. Marketers need to track individualized campaign performance along with goal-based ROI tracking to prove that personalization works.

Tracking performance is particularly important when making a business case for personalization to the higher management, who want to know the hard numbers – the actual revenue and return on investment (ROI). Most marketing platforms have dashboards to track campaign performances. But they usually fall short of measuring the real impact of personalization in terms of ROI.

Why you should measure personalization ROI

In today’s digital age, where companies inundate their customers with marketing messages, personalization helps a brand stand out. Users move through experiences that are precision-targeted to meet their needs and preferences across channels. With more companies embracing personalization, brands today can’t afford an impersonal touch. Personalization is the gateway to acquiring new customers, deepening engagement and boosting conversions for higher revenue generation.

The first step to optimizing your campaign for better ROI is measuring your personalizations’ performance. The following table shows how different your marketing metrics can look post-personalization.