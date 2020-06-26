Measuring Marketing ROI

Data-driven marketers depend on key metrics to measure the effectiveness of their campaigns on a daily basis. From fixing the right marketing budget to calculating the resources needed, from tracking campaign performances to measuring results against benchmarks, there are several KPIs for marketing teams to keep up with. Marketing leaders typically use these same metrics to report to their business stakeholders in order to align with the overall business performance.

However, business leaders often pose pressing questions about the actual business growth that is influenced by marketing. They would like to measure the real impact of marketing investments for their business. What they want is a clear picture of the Return On Investment (ROI) in order to make future decisions. They need a few easy to understand metrics to help with their decision making process.

The good news is that more than 70% of marketers are already measuring ROI in some form or the other. However, calculating ROI in the wrong way often misleads decision makers. In fact, according to a LinkedIn survey, ROI has been one of the most difficult metrics to calculate and depend on. Let’s look at the most commonly used formulas and metrics to measure ROI, the challenges brought by the current approaches, and discuss the ways marketers can better measure ROI.

Calculating the Marketing ROI

Marketing ROI has a simple formula.

% ROI = (Revenue generated from marketing / marketing spend ) x 100

You just need to find the aggregate revenue generated from your campaigns and divide it by the total marketing spend. However the devil is in the details—calculating revenue generated solely by your marketing efforts is not as straightforward as it looks. You will need to crunch multiple metrics from different platforms to calculate it as accurately as possible. ROI values for individual personalizations and campaigns are more difficult to track. You need to derive different methods and formulas from the above basic formula to create a few dependable metrics to report your ROI. Knowing which ROI metrics to depend on is just one of the challenges marketing teams are facing.

ROI Challenges for Marketers

There are several challenges typically faced by marketers while measuring their ROI:

Data trust issues : Lack of data to analyze and the need to depend on multiple sources to collect data

Measuring too soon : Calculating ROI way before the sales cycle is complete due to the increasing pressure to show value and proof of performance

Too many metrics : Dependency on multiple metrics to derive exact ROI figures

Omission of key metrics : Missing important metrics leading to a faulty ROI

Complexity problem : Having hundreds of campaigns and personalizations running simultaneously on different channels

The wrong approach : Not knowing the best way to calculate ROI for your business

At Insider, we understand the importance of measuring ROI for marketing teams, especially in industries like eCommerce where hundreds of personalization campaigns run at the same time. This is why we have introduced a new ROI Executive Summary Dashboard to equip you with a data-driven approach to maximize ROI for all your marketing personalization campaigns.

ROI Executive Summary Dashboard: A Sneak Peek

Our product team talked to our customer success managers to understand the most common problems faced by our partners and created a Minimum Viable Product (MVP). Later on, we interviewed our partners across industries to understand the key metrics tracked and differences in ROI approaches to validate our initial prototype. The team even ran a few A/B tests among different variations to cross-validate the ideas with our partners and customer success team. Combining research findings with the initial prototype and our extensive product experience, we’ve come up with a single-view dashboard to help you track all your key ROI-metrics in one place.