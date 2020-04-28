The New Normal for Marketplaces in The Wake of COVID-19

In the last two weeks alone global markets and consumer behavior have evolved faster than it had in the past decade. The unprecedented events we are witnessing are likely going to evolve further in the coming weeks and the results will be endured for months.

Almost overnight, consumer behavior has changed drastically, where a majority of offline purchases have shifted to online. According to the research firm Technomic, 52% of consumers are avoiding crowds and 32% are leaving their house less often because of coronavirus. In a market study by First Insight, 30% of respondents, all millennials, said they are now shopping online more frequently than before. According to Adobe Analytics, consumers are more likely to shop and stock for non-perishable food items and demand for these products have increased by almost 69%. All this means that most global marketplaces had to seriously alter their operations and online strategies. Surely all this increased demand brings increased revenue for marketplaces, but it is not without certain challenges..

The Impact of COVID-19 on Marketplaces



The novel Coronavirus may have turned the economy upside down for several industries, but marketplaces are seeing a surge in traffic, demand and conversions — the highest in the decade—accelerated by the shift from offline-to-offline shopping trends.

Yet this explosive growth in traffic during a sluggish economy with dull supporting infrastructure brings with it logistics and stock challenges But since this shift towards online shopping is here to stay even after the outbreak, it is worth tackling these challenges and establishing a sound business operation to prepare for the future demands.

As both buyers and sellers on marketplaces are coming to terms with the new normal, some of the top challenges they’re currently tackling are listed below. Let’s dive deep into these issues.

Inventory shortage

Supply chain issues

Price gouging

Inventory Shortage

As new buying patterns emerge that drive online traffic the underlying supply chain is not sufficient to brace the increasing demand and affects the ability of sellers to restock. Buyers are also negatively impacted by the shortages in the stock chain and their needs are not being met timely.

As a result of the pandemic many marketplaces and sellers are re-evaluating their local inventory levels — with plans on having a 60-day inventory buffer to tackle possible global disruptions.

Supply Chain Issues

With the global lockdowns and international movement of goods operating at below optimal levels, marketplaces around the world are facing supply chain challenges.

Retail giant and marketplace Amazon has experienced severe strains on its supply-chain resulting in shipment delays and unavailability of non-essential products. According to Mcfadyen, last-mile delivery services such as Instacart, Shipt, Postmate, Dunzo, PeaPod and other such services are making up for the disrupted supply chain and logistics deficiency faced by retail giants.

Price Gouging

Many eCommerce sellers have engaged in price gouging and false marketing, prompting marketplaces like Amazon and eBay to remove millions of items and even suspend or ban some sellers.

In the wake of such exorbitant pricing and products with false health claims relating to COVID-19, marketplaces are feeling the heat to curb such sellers as well as remove many items being sold and restrict such sellers from the marketplace For the sellers, there is another side to the story of increased prices: the increased cost of logistics during the pandemic is reflected on the prices.

A recent article in the NYTimes, shows just how the prices for certain popular items like hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes and N95 masks have surged in the wake of the pandemic.