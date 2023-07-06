Kompas Gramedia, an Indonesian corporation and a long-time partner of Insider, has revolutionized its marketing strategy through the implementation of real-time data tracking and AI-powered segmentation with Insider.
Real-time data tracking and AI-powered segmentation
TAdapting journeys with campaign success tracking
Successful marketing is dependent on customer data
During a recent panel discussion at Uplift Ramadan, Omar Abdillah, Head of Data at Kompas Gramedia, shed light on how the team effectively uses Insider’s data and technology solutions to elevate its customer journeys.
Abdillah explained how Kompas Gramedia understood the importance of tracking user behavior across multiple channels but needed a platform to help leverage this. The team partnered with Insider’s powerful unified web and app SDK to gain valuable insights into customer journeys.
With real-time data tracking, Kompas Gramedia was able to analyze user behavior, identify patterns, and optimize its marketing efforts accordingly. This data-driven approach enabled it to deliver personalized experiences that resonated with its audience across both types of data:
Now, Abdillah and Kompas Gramedia can run 20-30 customer journeys simultaneously across various channels, ensuring each customer receives tailored messaging and experiences. Insider’s holistic approach to marketing automation has enabled Kompas Gramedia to engage customers at every touchpoint, driving higher engagement and conversion rates.
Just as every customer is unique, Abdillah explained how Kompas Gramedia knew monitoring campaign success would be crucial for its customer experience. The corporation measured the effectiveness of campaigns with Insider’s intuitive reporting dashboard. This comprehensive tool provides valuable insights into campaign performance, allowing marketers to make data-driven decisions and optimize future strategies.
Insider’s platform also seamlessly integrates with other analytics tools, and this enabled Kompas Gramedia to use the data in conjunction with other platforms to maximize ROI.
As a partner of Insider, the company had hands-on assistance from localized Insider experts, helping it overcome challenges and achieve sustainable growth. With Insider’s expertise and support, Kompas Gramedia was able to continue staying ahead of the competition and deliver personalized experiences at scale.
Kompas Gramedia’s partnership with Insider has offered real-time data tracking and AI-powered segmentation, revolutionizing the company’s marketing campaigns. By understanding its customers’ behaviors and delivering personalized experiences, Kompas Gramedia has achieved remarkable business results.
With Insider’s platform and support team, businesses can embrace data-driven marketing strategies, drive sustainable growth, and stay ahead of the competition in the digital era.
Written by
Katie Leask
Katie is an award-winning content marketer with over seven years of experience in content strategy, development, and copywriting. As Global Content Director at Insider, she currently oversees content strategy across 26 regions. Fun fact: Katie read 64 books last year (for which she owes a long commute and two week-long holidays where she spent approximately six hours a day with her nose in a book).