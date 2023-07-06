During a recent panel discussion at Uplift Ramadan, Omar Abdillah, Head of Data at Kompas Gramedia, shed light on how the team effectively uses Insider’s data and technology solutions to elevate its customer journeys.

Real-time data tracking and AI-powered segmentation

Abdillah explained how Kompas Gramedia understood the importance of tracking user behavior across multiple channels but needed a platform to help leverage this. The team partnered with Insider’s powerful unified web and app SDK to gain valuable insights into customer journeys.

With real-time data tracking, Kompas Gramedia was able to analyze user behavior, identify patterns, and optimize its marketing efforts accordingly. This data-driven approach enabled it to deliver personalized experiences that resonated with its audience across both types of data:

Customer data. By combining its internal database with Insider’s Customer Data Platform (CDP), Kompas Gramedia enriched its customer data and created detailed user profiles. These profiles allowed for better personalization and engagement strategies for customers and with Insider’s AI-powered segmentation, it means creating more targeted and relevant campaigns.



By combining its internal database with Insider’s Customer Data Platform (CDP), Kompas Gramedia enriched its customer data and created detailed user profiles. These profiles allowed for better personalization and engagement strategies for customers and with Insider’s AI-powered segmentation, it means creating more targeted and relevant campaigns. Anonymous data. Insider’s platform has also enabled Kompas Gramedia to engage with anonymous customers, collecting up to 7.4 million anonymous user profiles based on online behavior. This wealth of data has enabled Kompas Gramedia to run customer journey automation, such as welcoming journeys, birthday journeys, cart and browse abandonment campaigns, and personalized reminders.

Now, Abdillah and Kompas Gramedia can run 20-30 customer journeys simultaneously across various channels, ensuring each customer receives tailored messaging and experiences. Insider’s holistic approach to marketing automation has enabled Kompas Gramedia to engage customers at every touchpoint, driving higher engagement and conversion rates.

Adapting journeys with campaign success tracking

Just as every customer is unique, Abdillah explained how Kompas Gramedia knew monitoring campaign success would be crucial for its customer experience. The corporation measured the effectiveness of campaigns with Insider’s intuitive reporting dashboard. This comprehensive tool provides valuable insights into campaign performance, allowing marketers to make data-driven decisions and optimize future strategies.

Insider’s platform also seamlessly integrates with other analytics tools, and this enabled Kompas Gramedia to use the data in conjunction with other platforms to maximize ROI.

As a partner of Insider, the company had hands-on assistance from localized Insider experts, helping it overcome challenges and achieve sustainable growth. With Insider’s expertise and support, Kompas Gramedia was able to continue staying ahead of the competition and deliver personalized experiences at scale.

Successful marketing is dependent on customer data

Kompas Gramedia’s partnership with Insider has offered real-time data tracking and AI-powered segmentation, revolutionizing the company’s marketing campaigns. By understanding its customers’ behaviors and delivering personalized experiences, Kompas Gramedia has achieved remarkable business results.

With Insider’s platform and support team, businesses can embrace data-driven marketing strategies, drive sustainable growth, and stay ahead of the competition in the digital era.