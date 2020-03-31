Give your push notifications the voice it deserves with Insider’s Push Amplification

Why do brands need Push Amplification?

While timing and content play a major role in how push notifications are perceived (either as relevant or intrusive) by users, there are certain OS/Device level restrictions that prevent push notifications from reaching a user’s notification tray.

The OS on most Chinese OEMs are tuned to kill background processes that cut off the device from the push gateways such as GCM/FCM and APNs — this is usually done in an effort to reduce battery consumption.

What this means is that you may never see a push notification delivery rate above 90%. Most benchmarks put the average delivery rate for push notifications at around 65%. With these Chinese devices accounting for 33% of the global smartphones, marketers lose a chunk of their push notifications as they remain undelivered.