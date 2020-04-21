Mother’s Day: A Time to Help Your Customers Show Their Love

Mothers make the world go round and it does not matter how old we are. Whether anyone likes to admit this or not, Mother’s Day is around the corner and we have a lot to do! To make our mothers, or the mother figures in our lives, feel loved and appreciated is something that we hopefully do often, but this is the one day where we have a chance to express our gratitude.
In fact, Mother’s Day makes the retail world go round as well. It is the third-largest retail holiday in the US, preceded only by winter and back to school holidays, where a majority of people are willing to spend a considerable amount. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), spending on Mother’s Day gifts in 2019 broke records, reaching about $25 billion. In the US, the average spending is expected to rise to $196 from last year’s $180 according to a recent article by eMarketer.
Mother’s Day is by no means limited to mothers and children. Retail Insight Center’s research shows that shoppers buy for their daughters, wives, sisters, and even for their friends. In a way, the day becomes an opportunity to celebrate motherhood in general.
While in previous years consumers preferred gifting special outings like family brunches, a ticket to a concert or a show (55% of consumers planned to gift an outing) this year things will slightly differ due to enforced lockdowns. Mother’s Day has always been a great opportunity for retailers to drive sales, yet this year online retailers have a greater opportunity to give their customers what they need. In times of social distancing, showing your gratitude by sending a gift may be the best way to be there for your mothers. That’s why we are sharing 5 great tips to address your consumers’ needs in the best way possible.
1. Make Selecting Gifts a Breeze
We all know how hard it can be to choose perfect gifts for our loved ones, year after year. As marketers, you can help out your customers by asking them quick questions and leading them to relevant products. With Insider’s AI-backed product recommendation engine Maven you can easily recommend products to your customers, speed up product discovery and improve mobile web experiences while driving conversions. You can first ask your customers to pick the categories they’re interested in, let them choose the keywords that match their search. Then ask their price range and recommend them the products they might be looking for. With their simple answers, you get to understand visitor intent and act on it by delivering interest-based recommendations and offering personalized shopping experiences. It’s a piece of cake— both for you and your customers.
2. Show “the Final Countdown” Before the Big Day
A majority of your users will likely be last-minute shoppers, busy bees who’ll be squeezing time in their heavy schedules to show their mom that they love her. For 33% of these last-minute buyers, the deciding factor whether to buy from your brand or not will be your delivery schedules and how soon they can get the gift delivered. Why not be upfront about your delivery process and leverage it to fasten the decision-making process of your customers?
With our easy-to-implement countdown timers, you can set up a deadline for guaranteed delivery for Mother’s Day 2020.
3. Help out the Ones Who Can’t Decide
As mentioned before, for Mother’s Day women receive gifts from many parties, sometimes from relatives other than primary ones. And it is never easy to guess what a woman wants or needs. One of the best ways to help your customers who have trouble deciding on the right gift or the ones who have a hard time picking between a few options is to show them what others have been buying. You can harness the power of social proof to guide and help out your customers. Who knows, maybe a stylish and trendy cardigan —bought by several users before —can save you from buying a risky and unpopular gift 🙂
4. Reach Out to Your Former and Happy Customers
Did it ever take you forever to choose the perfect gift? And you had a hard time remembering what you bought in the past years? Well, not remembering what worked well in the past occurs to even the best of us. As marketers, you can run to your customers’ help and remind them what they bought from your brand previously during these times. Enticing them with relevant offers or letting them know about a similar line of product that you recently launched can catalyze customer engagement and potentially lead to conversions. With Insider’s Push Notification technology, you can reach out to your customers when they most need a spark.
To better envision how effective push notifications can be, dive into our Carrefour case study and watch how the hyper-market name bearer achieved a 350% conversion rate uplift.
5. Tell Them Your Mother’s Day Story
Many customers will be browsing for ideas, products and even meaningful words to use for Mother’s Day. You need to prepare your brand and ace this game of telling relevant stories to your customers. Whether it is a list of related products to sell, timely content to consume, or a compilation of great ideas, you need to make it visible to your audience in the most convenient and catchy way. InStory is the perfect widget to help marketers like you. Use the power of social media on your web or mobile site and drive engagement from your customers with the swipe of a finger.
Before You Go:
As with all special days, consumer spending and demand for related products rise significantly on Mother’s Day. Whether your brand has the power to deliver ideal gifts at the doorsteps of mothers during these days of social distancing or not, the upcoming Mother’s Day is a great opportunity to connect with your consumers. It is a day to boost genuine and powerful content to touch the hearts of mothers, and all potential mothers, to establish a meaningful relationship with your consumers. For all things eCommerce, make sure you check out our great tips and practical products to boost your engagement. Keep helping your customers thank their mothers, and we’ll be here to support your brand as your customers thank you.
If you need our help to get your brand Mother’s Day ready just let us know and we’ll give you a quick personalized demo and share proven tactics.