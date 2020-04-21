Mother’s Day: A Time to Help Your Customers Show Their Love

Mothers make the world go round and it does not matter how old we are. Whether anyone likes to admit this or not, Mother’s Day is around the corner and we have a lot to do! To make our mothers, or the mother figures in our lives, feel loved and appreciated is something that we hopefully do often, but this is the one day where we have a chance to express our gratitude.

In fact, Mother’s Day makes the retail world go round as well. It is the third-largest retail holiday in the US, preceded only by winter and back to school holidays, where a majority of people are willing to spend a considerable amount. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), spending on Mother’s Day gifts in 2019 broke records, reaching about $25 billion. In the US, the average spending is expected to rise to $196 from last year’s $180 according to a recent article by eMarketer.

Mother’s Day is by no means limited to mothers and children. Retail Insight Center’s research shows that shoppers buy for their daughters, wives, sisters, and even for their friends. In a way, the day becomes an opportunity to celebrate motherhood in general.