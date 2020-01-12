Launching Mobile App Integration Wizard – Integrate Faster and Engage Smarter

So you’ve decided to put your business on the fast-paced growth track by implementing a growth management platform. It is imperative that businesses like yours must have already adopted other platforms in this age of modern hyper-growth. But the biggest challenge that most marketers like you face and hesitate while adopting or even consider moving to a new platform is the integration process.

Integration is painful for most marketers and a constant challenge that one cannot evade. It is the underlying concern of every stakeholder that is involved with the integration process, such as a Marketer, Developer, or QA. Each one of them has a different role when it comes to integration. A typical scenario in the integration process involves a marketer requesting an event to trigger a push notification. It is then passed onto the developer (if the partner has an in-house development team) or an agency (who usually assists partners with the integration process) to code the event. Now once the event is created the marketer sends a test push notification to the QA team. The QA team then checks and sends an affirmation to the marketer if the push was successful or not.

However, the basic integration process usually takes about 2 – 3 weeks to install the SDK and to set up the push notifications and in-app messages. But let’s say for 50 events such as product views, add to carts, checkouts etc. would take anywhere between 4 to 12 weeks. This directly translates to an opportunity cost, in fact, 12 weeks of lost revenue that could have been earned with personalization. So, how can we avoid this dreadful scenario?

Integration shouldn’t be painful at all. That’s why, at Insider, we’ve done months of research and planning to develop a solution to put an end to this problem—Integration Wizard. It helps marketers, developers and QA teams to fast forward the integration process and start achieving revenue goals.

Now let’s take a look at the challenges that you face during integration:

Huge dependency on your IT team

Migration of your user data to the new data stream

More time to get the platform ready

Integration complexity

Testing—multiple iterations between your development team and the QA team to ensure a successful integration process

While these are the challenges that most encounter, our Integration Wizard aims at mitigating most of them with the easy DIY process.

What is Integration Wizard?

Insider’s Integration Wizard is the industry-first set-up wizard that guides you through the integration process in a clear and concise manner and with minimal dependency on IT and QA teams. This guided wizard enables you to integrate the platform with ease in a DIY approach. It involves two phases:

Basic Integration

This is the first step towards successful integration. It involves two simple steps that make you mobile ready to engage with your users instantly.

Connecting Test Devices Connecting test devices has never been easy. With Integration Wizard you can now easily connect your devices either by clicking the test link sent to you on your registered email or by scanning the QR code. It is that easy! To configure your test device you can either by scan a QR code or send the link to your email ID.

Testing Channels – Push, In-App, Push to In-App Marketers like you eagerly wait to test all channels and ensure that everything is seamless to start engaging with the users as soon as possible. Integration wizard enables you to test all the channels in an interactive manner before you actually start engaging with your users.



Advanced Integration & Test Lab

In this phase, you’ll be setting up advanced events and attributes such as cart reminders, products viewed, the last category viewed, etc. Spending multiple iterations in development and QA to test all your app events is time-consuming and a deadlock. So to easily build and test events and attributes we have built the Test Lab. Using the Test Lab, you can now easily connect your mobile devices and test the events, attributes and event parameters on the fly. The Test Lab would show you the event stream in real-time for all the relevant events like app login, profile visits, checkout, product views, added to cart, etc. when you perform that action in the app on your connected test device.

What You’ll Achieve With the Integration Wizard?

There are two main problems we are trying to tackle for the mobile app marketers:

High amount of time and effort spent on integration (and not to forget the opportunity cost) Increasing dependency and back and forth with development and QA teams

In summary, with Integration Wizard, you can:

Get your mobile app ready and geared up for personalization speedily

Easily test and configure the events that help you drive personalization

Reduce the cost of IT and 3rd party agencies and developers

Get Your Wizard Today!

Now wasn’t that as easy as solving a jigsaw puzzle? It is, right? To know more about Integration Wizard contact your account manager or write to us at info@useinsider.com.