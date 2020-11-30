Introducing Insider Email 2.0: Re-inventing Email Marketing with a Brand New Editor, Spam Test, and Inbox Preview

Emails don’t have to be annoying, spammy, and definitely not take long hours to develop, design, and build. But for marketers, building an email that lands right into the primary inbox and is high on engagement, can be a tough nut to crack.

How often do you find your open rates dipping and can’t point to any possible reasons for it? One of the key causes is that email providers have made spam filtering more rigorous.

Another primary factor that plays a vital role in email deliverability is your subscribers’ engagement levels. If your emails are repetitive and boring, they’re bound to receive a cold shoulder from your customers. This results in a dip in your open rates. Worse, your customers may even unsubscribe from your emails, and that’s a scenario no marketer will want.

Insider’s goal is to make it easier and intuitive for its partners to build faster and spam-proof emails. So, we zeroed in on the two main factors that make email building and testing a smooth ride.

1. Subscriber Engagement

Engaging your subscribers is crucial for any successful email campaign. One sure way of doing this is by creating a visually appealing email that hits all the nodes of a perfect email.

2. Spam Filtering

Even a minor mistake like a typing error can send your email to the spam box. This can have a significant impact on your ROI. While marketers usually have a pre-campaign checklist, most miss the mark if they don’t proof them for their email clients and mobile devices.

Insider’s new Drag and Drop Email editor is a more user-friendly and intuitive builder that helps achieve all your email marketing goals. You could be a marketer, an email ninja, or a developer, Insider’s new email editor allows you to build an email in quick time. You can use pre-built templates, as well as build, edit, and preview custom email HTML seamlessly on our platform, in real-time.

With Insider’s new email editor, you don’t have to worry about building your custom HTML on one platform, previewing it on another tool, and editing it on an editor, anymore. This minimizes all chances of mistakes seeping through to your customers’ inbox. Besides the new Drag and Drop editor, we have also introduced some path-breaking new features and improvements that ensure the success of your end-to-end email campaign creation process.

So What’s New in Insider Email 2.0?

Building an Email from Scratch using the Drag and Drop Editor

If you are not satisfied with the pre-existing templates you can choose to create your own custom email from the scratch. This can be done in two ways:

1. Build on a default template