In one sentence, what is Insider’s Global Partner Program?

Pradipta Dutta: Our Insider Partner Program is a structured operating framework aimed at developing and sustaining long-term partnerships with consultancies, digital agencies, system integrators, and independent software vendors.

Why have we launched the Global Partner Program?

PD: Our strengthened partner program paves the way for a WIN-WIN-WIN scenario by enhancing value for our customers while driving profitable growth for both our channel partners and Insider.

Most of the channel partners we work with have a global book of business already or plan to expand globally in the near future. The objective of Insider’s Global Partner Program is to ensure our channel partners receive a globally consistent partner experience while simultaneously providing regional flexibility to address local market needs.

Who is the Global Partner Program aimed at and why?

PD: Insider’s Global Partner Program is aimed at Technology Partners (ISVs) and Solution Partners (consultancies, system integrators, and digital agencies) who offer services for front-office transformation, digital growth strategies, creative design, value consulting, system integration, orchestration, and marketing operations. We partner with both large global firms as well as regional niche players.

How does the partner program work?

PD: The program is designed to optimize the entire partner lifecycle. It starts with a selection process in which Insider and the channel partner align closely on the expectations and outcomes of each stage in the lifecycle.

Each channel partner has a dedicated Insider partnership manager, who collaborates with the partner to develop a joint solution offering, GTM strategy, and execution plan built on an established business plan.

Insider has invested heavily in developing an industry-leading and completely free training and certification program for our channel partners. This ensures each partner can maintain the highest-quality output while leveraging Insider’s Platform and partner solutions.

Every element of the Global Partner Program is designed to build trust in the partnership, resulting in a higher degree of collaboration.

What are the benefits of becoming an Insider partner?

PD: While our enhanced Partner Program also offers industry-leading monetary benefits, there are many other benefits that differentiate our Partner Program from the rest.

It starts with personalized onboarding and enablement tailored to each partner’s needs and based on their core competencies, vertical focus, market penetration, and martech maturity.

Our total package of benefits spans all major functions, including marketing, sales, learning and development, and support. We are one of the select few companies that offer completely free training and certification to our channel partners, covering both sales and delivery tracks. We engage with our channel partners the same way we engage with our own employees—and we take pride in it.

How can brands get the most out of the partner program?

PD: Our partnership philosophy is based on trust and collaboration. To get the most out of our partner program, our channel partners need to reciprocate with the same level of trust and collaboration.

Our program is very simple and yet comprehensive; our “Rules of Engagement” offer the highest level of protection to our partners across any deals they bring to us. Most importantly, the more business they do with us the quicker they unlock upward mobility through the partnership tiers. We ask for only one thing: “skin in the game” from both sides.

What impact will the partner program have on brands and their customers?

PD: Ultimately, our focus (for both Insider and its channel partners) is to elevate customer satisfaction and experience.

While the Insider Partner Program is geared towards offering the best partner experience, it can only be sustained through delivering the best-in-class customer experience to our joint customers. When the customers get enhanced value, it makes Insider’s and our channel partners’ offerings more sticky, paving the way for that WIN-WIN-WIN scenario we talked about earlier.

Find out more

To find out more, you can visit our partnerships page.