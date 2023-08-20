Be more productive

1. Centralized customer data management

Insider unifies all your customer data (across multiple martech platforms) to create a single source of truth. We’ve built a trusted ecosystem of connectors and integrations designed to help brands do more with their existing tech stack from within Insider’s intuitive interface.

Instead of switching between multiple platforms and applications, Insider allows you to access all the connected platforms from a single interface. This eliminates the need to log in and navigate different websites or apps, saving you time and effort. It also has a huge, positive impact on your customer experience—marketers can deliver state-of-the-art CX, regardless of the channel, by centralizing the data.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ “10X ROI achieved with Insider’s Customer Data Experience Platform. Insider offers a top-notch customer data platform that powers our marketing campaigns. The CDP consolidates data from multiple sources and enables effective cross-channel customer journeys. With Insider’s marketing suite, we’ve enhanced our cross-channel customer engagement and personalized even the smallest elements of our campaigns, resulting in increased engagement on our website.” CX Specialist | Read more G2 reviews from happy customers

2. 120+ pre-built template library for quick and efficient campaign creation

Insider ensures campaign creation and launch are smooth with a ready-made template library packed full of pre-approved assets, significantly reducing the time taken to create new campaigns. Marketers can easily find the template that works best by filtering them based on business goals, target platforms, display types, and more. What’s more, our team continuously adds and optimizes each template for every industry and business goal, so you’ll always have the latest templates to work from.

3. Drag-and-drop builder supercharges email creation time

Insider’s drag-and-drop editor makes creating and launching emails quick and easy. Users can build on a default template by dragging and dropping elements to quickly design emails—without needing CSS or HTML skills.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “We love how easy it is to create and send personalized messages to our customers based on their behavior and interests. The drag-and-drop email builder has made creating visually appealing emails a cakewalk.” Head of Marketing | Read more G2 reviews from happy customers

Users can choose a layout, add content blocks, and make brand style adjustments effortlessly. In-line content editing enables users to add or update content by clicking on it and typing directly. The editor also provides in-editor image editing, allowing users to resize, add elements, and modify images.

Alternatively, users can use the in-line HTML editor to build a custom email template from scratch.

4. AI-powered winner selection saves time and optimizes testing outcomes

With Insider’s A/B Winner Autoselection, you can authorize our AI-backed platform to select and direct users automatically to the winning A/B test variation, based on your selected metrics.

Insider saves you time manually checking the performance of A/B tests by letting machine learning determine the best path for you—freeing you and your team up to focus on other tasks.

Cut costs and reduce wasted spend

5. Hyper-relevant content targeting removes wasted spend

Insider offers content personalization based on a number of different factors, such as demographics, traffic source, location, previous shopping history, brand affinity, and more.

Insider’s hyper-relevant targeting capabilities help brands reduce costs by creating focused content that helps marketers run laser-focussed campaigns—avoiding wasted spending on customers who aren’t interested. By targeting AI-based segments of users with relevant, timely, and contextual content, you increase the likelihood of them doing business with you.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “We had just reached the European and US markets with our new line up of products. Though we identified a target audience, getting the right customer was always challenging. Thankfully, Insider helped us to segment the audience. With their predictive segmentation, in addition to the segmentation based on purchase history and CRM data, we could identify customers who wanted to shop from our app. Coupled with other Insider tools, such as personalization templates and messaging apps, we could push relevant content to our customers and get the clicks and conversions we wanted.” Marketing Manager | Read more G2 reviews from happy customers

For example, you can increase the conversion rate of VIP users by creating customized welcome pages highlighting high-value products, offering them a unique service to make them feel special and increase their likelihood of purchasing.

6. Streamlined remarketing strategies help cut costs

By leveraging the power of AI, Insider’s cross-channel journey orchestrator, Architect, helps businesses understand user behavior, preferences, and intent, allowing for the creation of highly targeted remarketing campaigns.

Businesses can easily leverage all of Insider’s segments and triggers to define and orchestrate their remarketing efforts to build and set up remarketing audience segments, define triggers and events, and design personalized messages that resonate with their target audience on their preferred channels.

In short, Architect helps brands identify where customers are in their journey and how best to retarget them, helping to reduce wasted spend on inefficient retargeting campaigns.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “For remarketing across multiple platforms and channels, Insider is the most useful, robust solution out there.” CRM and Marketing Automation Manager | Read more G2 reviews from happy customers

7. Next Best Channel optimizes campaign performance

Insider’s Next Best Channel feature automates marketing decisions by leveraging strong data analytics functions, deciding the next best channel option for engaging each user. ‘Best’ relates to the highest possibility of engagement among the specified channels.

This AI-based strategy increases your chances of success based on clear, hard data, helping you remove wasted spend on channels or experiences that don’t resonate with your customers based on their current touchpoint.

Improve CVR and increase your ROI

8. AI-generated predictive segments increase ROAS

Insider empowers brands to increase ROAS by delivering hyper-relevant messages across Google Search, YouTube, Gmail, and Google Display Network. Our AI-generated segments help you personalize your ad campaigns based on predictive segments, including likelihood to churn, likelihood to purchase, discount affinity, and much more.

AI-generated segments help you avoid wasted spend by targeting the right user at the right time with the right message. Insider’s predictive, AI-based audiences help you build ad campaigns that perform at a lower cost thanks to effective, relevant targeting.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ “Insider helped us optimize our advertising costs. Architect helped us segment our target audience more accurately by targeting only those with the highest possibility to convert. We were able to focus our ad budgets for Facebook and Google more effectively…and significantly improve our returns from ads.” Emre, Mid-market Manager | Read more G2 reviews from happy customers

For example, you can use AI-generated segments to target users who are more likely to have an affinity for new launches. Create a custom conversion goal for the new products, and build a segment with these users to target them with personalized ad campaigns that land them on relevant pages.

9. Eureka helps customers discover products fast

Improve product discovery with Eureka, a product discovery platform that allows you to curate intelligent, relevant, and fast search experiences so your customers find the right product at the right time depending on their intent.

Eureka is Insider’s AI-powered search and merchandising platform, which enables you to increase clickthrough rates and conversions by tailoring products based on your customer’s behavior and intent.

10. WhatsApp Commerce enables conversational buying

WhatsApp Commerce is a powerful new capability for brands to build two-way conversational buying experiences for their customers. It allows brands to engage with their audience on the channel where they spend the most time and in the same style as chatting with friends and family. WhatsApp Commerce allows brands to build experiences directly within the WhatsApp interface, allowing customers to discover, browse, and buy without leaving the app.

It also offers brands a platform for handling scalable, compelling, and conversational marketing through templates and automation—all directly through one of the most popular apps on Earth.

11. Advanced experimentation on web and app help increase conversions

Insider’s experimentation feature for app (Content Optimizer) and web (Onsite Experiments) lets brands experiment, personalize, optimize, and test without the need for development knowledge. By simplifying the testing process and reducing the need for code, Insider helps turn your marketing and eCommerce teams into ROI-driving machines.

Insider’s experimentation features allow you to:

Change CTAs, text, images, or entire layouts on desktop and mobile

Test new ideas without the need for dev support

Create A/B tests by updating the existing elements on your website to see which group performs better

And improve and personalize the user experience on your website in seconds.

12. Architect enables personalization at scale

Insider’s customer journey orchestration tool, Architect, empowers brands to maximize the value of their marketing efforts by delivering seamless and personalized experiences across push, onsite, in-app, email, WhatsApp, Facebook, TikTok, SMS, and more.

Using AI-based segmentation, Architect helps brands build campaigns and messaging that resonate with their target audience, improving ROI by delivering hyper-personalization at scale.

“We were finding difficulties building customer journeys to provide our customers with a more personalized experience. Then we got to know about Insider’s Architect, a cross-channel personalization solution to create campaigns on different channels simultaneously. Within just three months of usage and implementation of multiple campaigns, we saw 2x growth in the ROI.” Ecommerce Manager | Read more G2 reviews from happy customers

