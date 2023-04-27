Insider’s Orkan Akcan shared insights on localizing innovation and driving sustainable growth

The keynote address was delivered by Insider’s Orkan Akcan, Executive Vice President and Shareholder of International Growth. With a strong background in entrepreneurship and innovation, Akcan has been instrumental in driving Insider’s mission of understanding customer behavior and creating personalized experiences that drive sustainable growth.

Akcan shared Insider’s key learnings and challenges in Vietnam with attendees at The Vietnam Innovation Forum 2023

Insider has been successful in the Vietnamese market, and Akcan shared the company’s key learnings and challenges in the region. He highlighted the importance of adopting new technologies, investing in innovation, and building a culture of creativity and collaboration to succeed in today’s rapidly changing business environment. He also stressed the importance of investing in local teams and cultivating a culture of customer success.

“We believe that Vietnam is a very promising market with enormous potential for growth. Our success in the region is a testament to the fact that with the right approach and heavy focus on customer success, businesses can thrive in this market.” — Orkan Akcan, Executive Vice President and Shareholder of International Growth at Insider

Akcan shared Insider’s key milestones with attendees at The Vietnam Innovation Forum 2023

Other keynote and panel speakers included Vu Quoc Huy, Director of the National Innovation Center, Vy Lê, General Partner at Do Venture, Quang Nguyễn, Senior Investment Director at SK, and Vinnie Lauria, Managing Partner at Golden Gate Ventures.

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong highlighted the need for building a dynamic, fast, and sustainable development economy based on science, technology, and innovation. He stressed the importance of promoting innovation and entrepreneurship and creating a favorable ecosystem for startups and businesses to thrive.

Insider’s ambitious and exciting growth plans

Over the last six years, Insider’s growth in Vietnam has been an exciting journey with an impressive client list to prove it—Decathlon, The Body Shop, Paula’s Choice, Watsons, Vietnam Airlines, Bamboo Airways, ACB Bank, MB Bank and VPBank, to name a few. With over 120 enterprises covering 20 different industries, Insider has been honored to help some of the region’s top brands create new ways of delivering sustainable growth. And with an average partnership length of over four years and counting, Insider continues to prove that its solution delivers results.

What’s more, Insider has big plans for investment and growth in the coming years, aiming to expand its portfolio in new technology areas related to customer experience (CX), messaging channels, and integration partners. Insider believes this investment in new technology will help them deliver even better solutions to their customers and further solidify their position as a leader in the CX industry.

In addition to expanding its portfolio, Insider plans to make Vietnam its second strategic hub in the Asia Pacific region. The company plans to leverage the region’s strategic location to drive growth for the entire region. Insider’s investment in Vietnam will enable the company to better serve its Asia Pacific customers, provide better support to partners, and create more job opportunities for the local community.

Furthermore, Insider aims to drive better value for their entire ecosystem by connecting over 120 enterprise clients with their CxO network and technology partners. This approach will help brands deliver more personalized experiences that drive growth.

“At Insider, our mission is to empower local markets by connecting experts and professionals who are driving real digital change to share practical tips, framework approaches, learnings, and success stories with the local ecosystem and create inspiration.” — Jack Nguyen – SEA Regional Managing Director.

The wrap-up

The Vietnam Innovation Forum 2023 provided valuable insights into the importance of innovation and technology in today’s economy, and how companies like Insider are leading the way in driving sustainable growth.

Orkan Akcan’s evaluation of the rapid development of technology waves in different markets highlights the need for businesses to localize innovative solutions and be ready to adapt.

Insider’s plans for investment and growth, including expanding its portfolio in new technology areas, making Vietnam its second strategic hub for Insider in the Asia Pacific region, and driving better value for the ecosystem by connecting customers with partners, demonstrate the company’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions to its customers.

As the world continues to shift towards the digital economy, it’s essential for businesses to stay informed about the latest trends and insights in the industry. With the right mindset, strategies, and solutions, businesses can continue to drive sustainable growth and make a positive impact in the world.

Find out more

