Insider opens its latest office in the USA with Jim Koepke as Managing Director

Having grown from a one-room office 8 years ago, to a global company with offices in 25 countries and a team of 600+ people serving over 800 global enterprise brands, we’re taking the next big step forward with our new office in the US. Leading our growth in the region will be Jim Koepke, who joins Insider as the Managing Director for USA.

Since our inception, we’ve expanded into some of the toughest and mobile-only markets in Asia, established our leadership in the EU and set foot in exciting markets like Latin America. Our aggressive growth plans enabled us to take risks, fail and grow while continuing to democratize AI-backed technologies to marketers. And now we bring all this experience and knowledge into the US market.

What sets us apart is our deep localized expertise and unparalleled support for our partners made possible with our teams on the ground in each country that we operate in.

“Over the past 8 years, we’ve come to embrace the struggles and failures of democratizing AI and marketing technologies in mobile-only and some of the toughest markets in the world. Providing our technology at this scale and expanding our business to 25 countries came with complex challenges that helped us build our muscles in many areas. Now, with a team of 600+ people, we are ready to cement our global presence with our entry into the US market. We have set bold plans into motion and have full confidence in our platform that will deliver a unique approach in omnichannel experience orchestration. This is a milestone we’ve been planning carefully, and finally, USA, we’re home,” said Hande Cilingir, Co-founder and CEO of Insider.

A common challenge facing all marketers is the multitude of marketing tools, all claiming to be omnichannel hubs, while the reality is that customer data still sits in silos and sales-channels remain underutilized, resulting in the end product being a more point-solution than a true hub. The result exacerbates the disjointed experiences for consumers and hinders marketing ROI.

Our AI-powered platform enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with an AI-powered intent engine and orchestrate and deliver individualized experiences to customers. Insider is unique in how it offers the widest set of product features in the market while coordinating all offline and online data across the unified platform and its various engagement channels. The powerful AI intent engine consists of 15+ algorithms that enable marketers to make precise predictions such as which customer segments are likely to convert, buy, and churn, then design the most optimized experiences accordingly.

“We’re very excited to welcome Jim Koepke as our Managing Director in the US. Jim will be leading our aggressive growth in the region and will enable us to tackle the unique challenges of marketers driving the growth of top enterprise brands in the USA,” added Cilingir.

Jim Koepke joins Insider as the Managing Director for the US and brings with him two decades of experience in sales, eCommerce, and a deep understanding of the North American market. Jim previously led the GTM teams for Emarsys as VP of Sales for the Americas. Prior to leading the scale efforts for Emarsys in North America, Jim held numerous leadership roles for ExactTarget and Salesforce.

“Since I joined the Insider family, each day has reaffirmed my decision to do so. Great onboarding. Great people. Great technology leading to phenomenal results for our customers. I have done my homework, seen the platform, read the case studies, tested the ROI models, and reviewed their write-up in the Gartner MQ for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. I have spoken to customers, competitors, founders, and board members. This company is already great and destined for so much more. Insider’s presence in the US is now beginning and I can’t wait to share the power of Insider with the US market,” said Jim Koepke, Managing Director for the US at Insider.