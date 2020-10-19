Hande Cilingir—One of the Top Women CEOs Outside of the US Wins The Lindas

We are proudly announcing that Hande Cilingir, our Co-founder and CEO, won The Lindas along with Juan de Anotonio of Cabify and Adolfo Babatz of Clip.

The Lindas award, established by the Endeavor Global Board of Directors, is an annual award that aims to recognize, and more importantly, celebrate the entrepreneurs, the dreamers, and passionate individuals who have built and scaled up dreams into realities and paid it forward through their immaculate vision and motto. as leaders who have influenced the global community and embodying Endeavor’s philosophy—Of, By, and For Entrepreneurs.

“Hande represents what we define as extraordinary leadership: entrepreneurial, passionate and compassionate, embracing diverse ideas and challenges, a builder of a vision, culture and global technology company for the long term that is bigger than any one person or group; we are humbled to be part of her journey”.

– Francisco Alvares, Riverwood Capital

What makes the Lindas award a truly inspiring achievement is the underlying values and the spirit of entrepreneurship that qualify nominees. All Endeavor entrepreneurs are leaders who have fostered a global community of mutual trust and respect and hold fast to the Endeavor ethos of “Going Big” by creating jobs and wealth—transcending borders and embodying the Endeavor spirit of dreaming crazy, scaling up, and paying it forward. Earlier this year, Insider was once again selected to the Endeavor Outliers Program, recognizing the most outstanding Endeavor Entrepreneurs leading the fastest-growing companies around the world.

A heartfelt message to Hande on behalf of the Insider team…

Hande,

For the past 8 years, you have been leading our global team of 600 hungry overachievers across 24 countries with endless drive and grace. You have always been there as a leader and as a supportive friend, for each and every one of us.

This is not the first time you’ve made us proud, and it will not be the last…

📌 Top Woman CEO Outside of the US by Crunchbase

📌 Top 25 CEOs of Europe by TSR

📌 Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award by Microsoft

📌 Endeavor Outliers Program Winner

and the list is long…

As it writes on your phone’s lock screen: “The Struggle is not a failure, but it causes failure. Especially if you are weak. Always if you are weak.”

Keep leading the way in raising the bar on this journey of becoming the #1 platform of choice for marketers worldwide.

We feel lucky to share this journey with you…

Insider Team