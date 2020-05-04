Getting Over the Corona Jet Lag: A Roadmap for Travel Industries in Digital World 2.0

As the cabin pressure rises for travel industry workers, social media is brimming with #TakeMeBack and #ThrowBack photos of yearnful customers. People want to know when they’ll be able to dash off on a plane next and discover new skies. For the tourism industry though, it is a struggle to even picture the uncertain future, bridled with many challenges.



The world is starting to slowly recover from the outbreak, and the old habits of traveling will surely come back, but we’re a long way from there. Imposed quarantines and travel bans have hit travel industries in a dire way. IATA estimates that nearly 25 million jobs in aviation and its related value-chains are at risk because of the current crises.



As with all crises, this one also shows the indispensable need to adapt fast in business. We witness the novel ways and rapid changes that each industry is trying to implement as they make attempts at recovery.

In this blog, we’ll walk you through the state of travel industries, the recent trends in each industry and delve into what you should do as a marketer working in these industries — right now and in the upcoming months — to brace the crisis and be ready for the new normal.

Leaving Middle Seats Empty

The hit taken by the airline industry, an estimated $171 billion dollar industry, affects the entire economy in major ways. This list published by Forbes shows the airline companies that have suspended flights, and paints the scope of the crises. Nearly 50 companies suspended all flights, and aviation giants like SAS, Lufthansa, and Air France have canceled 98% of their flights during this period.

Insider’s live dashboard, fed by our partner data and updated on a daily basis, also shows a consistent declining trend in the number of sessions, the conversion rate, and revenue of Airlines & Airports.

