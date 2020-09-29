We are surrounded by extreme individualization today. And consumers have come to expect this same level of personalization and relevancy from companies of all sizes. If you don’t deliver, users churn. In fact, 52% of customers reported that they bought more from a business that delivered a more delightful user experience.

Investing in personalization to build relationships and create better consumer experiences goes a long way for brands. For this, companies need to know every little detail of their customers – their purchase history, product preferences, and affinity to discounts.

Companies usually leverage third-party data sources to gain access to this user information. They partner with other businesses, invest millions in purchasing consumer data, to create targeted marketing strategies. Using 3rd party data works when your goal is customer acquisition.

But how do marketers access information on existing customers? By using first-party data. This is the data that comes from a company’s in-house sources, such as websites, apps, CRM, social media, or surveys. According to eMarketer, 85% of US marketers and 75% of European respondents said that using first-party data was a priority for them.

Know Your Customer Data Types

It’s not what data you collect, but where you get it from, that matters the most. Understanding the difference between data types – zero, first, second, and third – is crucial for building the right strategy to keep your customer data secure and your users happy. First and third-party data are the most commonly discussed data types. But with the data landscape changing for marketers, 3rd party cookies turning obsolete and Apple’s IDFA opt-outs, it is critical to understand zero-party data as well. (Refer to the chart “A Comparative Guide to Data Types”)

Defining zero-party data, Forrester Analyst Stepanie Liu said: “This is data that a customer intentionally and proactively shares with a brand. This can include preference center data, purchase intentions, personal context, and how an individual wants the brand to recognize her.” When a first-party data strategy doesn’t work for businesses, they need to be able to move to collect zero-party data.

Third-party data is the most easily available data, and therefore, formed the bulk of data that markets and analysts worked with. But with the growing importance of data governing bodies, privacy regulations, and the market’s need for delivering personalized user experiences, first-party data is fast replacing third-party data on the marketer’s pedestal.

What is a First-Party Data?

First-party data is the information collected directly from your customers, website visitors, mobile app users, or email database list based on how they interact with your business, product, or service. These are users who have engaged directly with your business. Hence, it is considered high-quality, highly relevant, and cost-effective. Companies are also the primary owner of this data. Second-party and third-party data, on the other hand, come from outside sources.

Let’s simplify first-party data, using an example. Let’s consider that a user visits your e-commerce website to buy a pair of running shoes. Before he makes the purchase, you ask him to either create a personal account or continue as a guest. The user fills a form and shares information, including his name, email id, and location. Once the purchase is completed, the information on the shoes he bought, its brand, color, and size is also added to his data profile. All these details that a customer shares willingly with a retailer become your first-party data.

What is Third-Party Data?

Third-party data is the data on user behavior that companies purchase from other businesses. It is collected and consolidated from various websites and usually segmented based on user demographics, shopping behavior, and interests. The exchange of this data doesn’t have the consent of the customer and is usually shared across multiple businesses without the customer’s permission.

Let’s consider an example. A customer applies for a housing loan with a bank and shares his personal details, his name, job title, name of the company that he works for, income, and contact address. If the bank were to sell this information to your business, then you would be purchasing third-party data. While the customer willingly provided this information to the bank, he did not give the consent to it being shared.