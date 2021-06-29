Fiksuruoka.fi (Smart Food) automates its customer journey with Insider to reach 25X ROI with dynamic messaging

Due to the nature of the industry, grocery store suppliers and wholesalers frequently have too many products to stock their stores simultaneously. Surplus foodstuffs often get discarded before they reach retailer shelves due to shipping delays, discontinued items, or packaging changes.
As a result, Fiksuruoka.fi sought a platform with push messaging to provide a direct real-time channel that email alone couldn’t address.
Fiksuruoka.fi, a Finnish eCommerce startup, sells surplus dry-food groceries and non-food products at discount prices. It aims to disrupt the traditional grocery market by selling surplus batches of food with big discounts in web stores.
Founded in 2016, the company says it reduced food waste in Finland by more than four million kilograms in four years and produced $14.6M in sales in 2020. In addition, the business announced a $23.2M financing round in 2021.
Getting these good-to-sell and consuming products into consumers’ hands, who often benefit from significant markdowns on food that they need, requires moving quickly from logistics to marketing communications.
Another problem was that the products available for a quick sale were constantly changing. Without robust tools that integrate with the website or backend, eCommerce and digital teams had to keep up with an ever-changing list of SKU codes.
Another headache for online marketers is cart abandonment. Often, after selecting purchases, users get distracted or occupied before continuing to checkout. Those users need reminders to make the purchase.
Automated web push notifications and integrated channels
Measurable revenue impact
To make the most out of push messaging as a marketing channel, Fiksuruoka.fi wanted to enable targeted and personalized messaging to individual users via their CDP — Insider’s API integration provided the best solution.
Marko Toivonen, Growth Hacker at Fiksuruoka.fi, said his company selected Insider because it was effortless to use and had excellent customer support. With Insider, Fiksuruoka.fi can launch web push campaigns quickly. With Insider’s omnichannel approach, the possibilities were endless.
“Our strategic and operational account managers at Insider provided tremendous support, and it was a very lean implementation of a new marketing channel for us.”
As of now, Insider only supports web push messaging, but the stack of options available allows Fiksuruoka.fi to take a more comprehensive approach to personalization in the future.
Psst ! 50% on instant coffee ☕️
1x Pelican Rouge 500g 1.99€
QUALITY ☕️ Pelican Rouge – 1.99€
Opening a new communication channel also addressed the issue of abandoned carts. Consumers whose shopping experience was interrupted before checkout received push notifications to complete the sale.
Fiksuruoka.fi fully integrated Insider’s automated web push notifications into their customer journey to handle volatile SKU codes without restarting the campaign. Insider’s Strategic Account Manager and technical teams assisted with planning and implementing push messaging at different journey stages.
This collaboration with Insider aimed to launch a new marketing channel with lightning speed and enable rule-based automated push message distribution to scale fast and conserve internal resources. The automated messages sent to the customer included product availability notifications, campaign validity dates, and cart abandonment notifications.
2 for 2€.
Free shipping deal ends soon!
You still have until today 🙂
Use the code MAY at checkout
The results of the collaboration between Fiksuruoka.fi and Insider are remarkable. Within nine months, Insider had produced the following key performance indicators (KPIs):
Using Insider’s triggers and automation along with triggering targeted pushes from a third-party tool via Insider API’s, Fiksuruoka.fi was able to target and reach more users in a short amount of time.
Using both technologies simultaneously gives the environmentally-conscious company a better understanding of how to accomplish its mission of reducing food waste and supplying consumers with essential food supplies.
The company’s growth has been driven by insider and push messaging as a channel. Toivonen said the company doubled its headcount in 2020 and will continue to grow.
“10 out of 10! One of the best customer service teams I’ve ever experienced. They’re not looking at the clock. I enjoy that I can have an answer at any time of the day. A great advantage of Insider is that they work hard to assure your satisfaction, and they go the extra mile to make your life easier.”
Fiksuruoka.fi’s plans include even greater personalization for customers and the ability to make recommendations based on their data. In addition, they will continue to strive for higher lifetime customer value (LTV), average order values (AOVs), and conversion rates.
In the future, Fiksuruoka.fi is interested in taking advantage of Insider’s panel’s onsite personalization and AI-based recommendation engine. As a result of these features, Toivonen predicts that these will enhance the user experience and that Fiksuruoka.fi’s numbers will improve even more.
With Insider as a partner, Fiksuruoka.fi sets itself apart as a leading company in this online sector and a figure who directly impacts addressing food waste to benefit the environment and its customers.
“Our mission is important for the environment, for the planet. Reducing food waste has a huge impact.”
Written by
Lia Parisyan
As Insider's VP of Content Marketing, Lia empowers Insider to fulfill its purpose of being the #1 Growth Management Platform for customer experience-focused marketers. Outside of work, she is an avid hiker, HIIT enthusiast, and aspiring New York historian. When she's not writing or thinking about content, Lia is out in nature learning how to use a DSLR, trying not to shatter her femur roller skating, and going on outdoor adventures with her family.