Fiksuruoka.fi (Smart Food) automates its customer journey with Insider to reach 25X ROI with dynamic messaging

Automated web push notifications and integrated channels

To make the most out of push messaging as a marketing channel, Fiksuruoka.fi wanted to enable targeted and personalized messaging to individual users via their CDP — Insider’s API integration provided the best solution.

Marko Toivonen, Growth Hacker at Fiksuruoka.fi, said his company selected Insider because it was effortless to use and had excellent customer support. With Insider, Fiksuruoka.fi can launch web push campaigns quickly. With Insider’s omnichannel approach, the possibilities were endless.

“Our strategic and operational account managers at Insider provided tremendous support, and it was a very lean implementation of a new marketing channel for us.”

As of now, Insider only supports web push messaging, but the stack of options available allows Fiksuruoka.fi to take a more comprehensive approach to personalization in the future.

Psst ! 50% on instant coffee ☕️

1x Pelican Rouge 500g 1.99€

QUALITY ☕️ Pelican Rouge – 1.99€

Opening a new communication channel also addressed the issue of abandoned carts. Consumers whose shopping experience was interrupted before checkout received push notifications to complete the sale.

Fiksuruoka.fi fully integrated Insider’s automated web push notifications into their customer journey to handle volatile SKU codes without restarting the campaign. Insider’s Strategic Account Manager and technical teams assisted with planning and implementing push messaging at different journey stages.

This collaboration with Insider aimed to launch a new marketing channel with lightning speed and enable rule-based automated push message distribution to scale fast and conserve internal resources. The automated messages sent to the customer included product availability notifications, campaign validity dates, and cart abandonment notifications.

2 for 2€.

Free shipping deal ends soon!

You still have until today 🙂

Use the code MAY at checkout

Measurable revenue impact

The results of the collaboration between Fiksuruoka.fi and Insider are remarkable. Within nine months, Insider had produced the following key performance indicators (KPIs):

23% uplift in LTV compared to using other sources

4% decrease in cart abandonment

25X increase in ROI

Using Insider’s triggers and automation along with triggering targeted pushes from a third-party tool via Insider API’s, Fiksuruoka.fi was able to target and reach more users in a short amount of time.

Using both technologies simultaneously gives the environmentally-conscious company a better understanding of how to accomplish its mission of reducing food waste and supplying consumers with essential food supplies.

The company’s growth has been driven by insider and push messaging as a channel. Toivonen said the company doubled its headcount in 2020 and will continue to grow.

“10 out of 10! One of the best customer service teams I’ve ever experienced. They’re not looking at the clock. I enjoy that I can have an answer at any time of the day. A great advantage of Insider is that they work hard to assure your satisfaction, and they go the extra mile to make your life easier.”

Marko Toivonen, Growth Hacker at Fiksuruoka.fi

Fiksuruoka.fi’s plans include even greater personalization for customers and the ability to make recommendations based on their data. In addition, they will continue to strive for higher lifetime customer value (LTV), average order values (AOVs), and conversion rates.

In the future, Fiksuruoka.fi is interested in taking advantage of Insider’s panel’s onsite personalization and AI-based recommendation engine. As a result of these features, Toivonen predicts that these will enhance the user experience and that Fiksuruoka.fi’s numbers will improve even more.

With Insider as a partner, Fiksuruoka.fi sets itself apart as a leading company in this online sector and a figure who directly impacts addressing food waste to benefit the environment and its customers.

“Our mission is important for the environment, for the planet. Reducing food waste has a huge impact.”