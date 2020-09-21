How to Maximize Your Push Notification Delivery

In today’s competitive marketing landscape, it’s imperative for companies to cut above the noise and connect with customers in meaningful ways. To do this, marketers must think out-of-the-box. They need to reinvent the ways in which they communicate and engage with their users.

For a mobile app business, building an engaged and involved user base is the secret to success. Take the example of dating apps: a higher user engagement (likes and matches, for instance) correlates directly with the function of the app.

Marketers use a variety of channels to maximize user engagement: email, SMS, in-app, web push, push notifications. Of all these, mobile push notifications are rated among the most preferred channels, as they play a key role in engaging customers and driving them to convert.

Push notifications have multiple benefits for growth marketers. Besides being a powerful medium of communicating with users, it’s also:

Cost-effective.

Highly-contextual to users.

Results in Click-Through Rates (CTR) of up to 40%.

Despite these benefits, marketers find that push notifications rank significantly low on the delivery front. Why?

Why Push Notifications Don’t Get Delivered

Not all push notifications that you send end up reaching your users. This is primarily because even though cloud messaging platforms like Google Cloud Messaging (GCM) accept all notifications, they fail to send them to devices that are either inactive or not connected to the internet. This is due to several factors: OEM restrictions, network issues, and other reasons that cause devices to cut off from GCM service.

Factors That Affect Push Notification Delivery

A push notification is of no benefit to anyone if it doesn’t reach the end recipient. Therefore, for a user engagement campaign to work, it’s critical for marketers to ensure that their push notifications have a high delivery rate.

To understand why notifications successfully sent to GCM are not delivered to every user, let’s explore the potential roadblocks that come in the way of successful push notification delivery:

Push Notification Opt-out: One of the prominent and persistent reasons why your push notifications go undelivered is because users have opted out to receive your notifications. User Activity: We’ve noted earlier that GCM accepts all notifications but doesn’t deliver many of them. A majority of users who don’t receive these notifications were found to be inactive on the app for 3 or more weeks. Even though there is no direct causation between user activity and push notification delivery, this can imply that the more recently an app was used, the more the chances of notification reachability. User Device: Most Chinese Android smartphone Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) optimize battery life by killing background processes. This limits the device’s connectivity with GCM and FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) platforms and impacts push notification delivery. Many brands report that low push notification delivery rates result when messages are not delivered to users’ devices.

With each new smartphone release, Chinese OEMs like OnePlus, Huawei, Xiaomi, and Asus have been incorporating battery-saving features into their firmware. These features affect the apps, as it force-kills background processes if a device remains inactive for more than 20 minutes.