6 steps to creating the perfect personalized shopping experience according to NocNoc

At our most recent Growth Makers Club webinar, NocNoc—the Thailand-based online marketplace for home and lifestyle products—discussed how they leveraged Insider’s customer data and experience platform (CDxP) to create a seamless, highly-personalized digital shopping experience. Here’s what eCommerce and retail brands can learn from NocNoc’s experience.

Step 1: Create a single, unified customer view

NocNoc’s customer lifecycle includes multiple stages, from lead generation and customer acquisition to customer engagement and retention. This generates a variety of different kinds of data. Customers’ personal data such as address, payment details, email, and phone number are usually held in a CRM. Then there’s user engagement data, including website and app interactions, social media likes or shares, and email open rates and click-through rates. Customer service issues, questions, or complaints are another form of engagement data.

And then there’s behavioral data, such as subscription data, previous purchases, average order values, and cart abandonment rates. This data category also includes how customers use the website or app in terms of scrolling and where they focus their attention.

NocNoc leveraged Insider to gather all these different data types from their CRM, website, mobile app, emails, and POS into a single location. Creating a single, unified customer view is an essential first step for all organizations that want to gain actionable insights from that data to create personalized messaging.

Step 2: Analyze and understand user behavior

Sales funnels are linear, but customer journeys are anything but. Customers may visit a website multiple times, repeatedly compare different products, and switch from laptop to smartphone or website to app.

In other words, user behavior is inconsistent, reflecting the fact that users can be in very different states of mind. This is why sending the same messages to multiple users is so often ineffective.

By analyzing customer data and behavior, NocNoc can create personalized promotions tailored to each customer. This not only increases the likelihood of a purchase, but it also helps to build customer loyalty.

Step 3: Create customer segments

With a complete 360-degree view of customers and the ability to track and understand user behavior, NocNoc then segments users based on specific attributes. These include CRM data, purchase histories, onsite behaviors, where they are in the funnel, and what channels they prefer to use.

Creating segments based on these attributes makes it possible for NocNoc to create targeted campaigns that resonate with each customer.

Step 4: Leverage all channels to create a seamless experience

To engage customers, brands must find them and reach out to them where they already are. NocNoc understands this, and so has leveraged Insider to communicate with users across multiple channels, including email, SMS, onsite, and in-app.

This ability to communicate across multiple channels at every stage of the customer journey empowers NocNoc to send relevant, timely messages—consistently—to create a truly seamless experience.

Step 5: Test consistently to optimize performance

With over 100 proven high-converting messaging templates offered by Insider, it was easy for NocNoc to send out tailored messages that resulted in an increase in conversion rate. Insider also offers a range of tools for A/B testing and optimizing the user experience (UX).

By leveraging and continuously testing specific messaging types across its marketing tactics, NocNoc has seen a consistent increase in conversion rates across the board, including:

Hello bar: 20% increase in conversion rate

Side coupon: 24% increase in conversion rate

Popup: 35% increase in conversion rate

Floating icon: 58% increase in conversion rate

Scratch coupon: 30% increase in conversion rate

Purchase progress bar: 36% increase in conversion rate

Step 6: Focus on long-term customer loyalty and retention

The final learning eCommerce brands can take from the NocNoc experience is to continue focusing on long-term customer loyalty and retention, thereby increasing lifetime customer value (CLTV). NocNoc was able to do this by using Insider’s predictive marketing engine to predict when to restock items that risked selling out.

Keeping a supply of popular stock was a very effective way for NocNoc to ensure availability, which boosted customer loyalty.

Want to leverage the power of personalization for your organization?

The ability to predict user behavior and create engaging, personalized promotions at scale has been a real differentiator for NocNoc. In Q1 2023 alone, it led to a 10% increase in conversion rate and represented a 201X return on investment (ROI) for the company.

But NocNoc is not unique. Follow the six steps outlined in this blog, and you too will reap the rewards of higher customer acquisition and CLTV.

