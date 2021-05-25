SEO Hacker’s Sean Si shares 9 tips on lead scoring & email automation

Last year, Insider’s RESHAPE virtual summit brought business professionals from all over the world to exchange ideas on how to adapt to the new normal and RESHAPE the future.
One of those professionals was Sean Si, the founder and CEO of the digital marketing agency SEO Hacker, host of the podcast LeadershipStack, and CEO and co-founder of Qeryz. During his presentation, Sean provided invaluable tips on lead scoring and email workflows that he used to achieve 30-60% open rates and click-through rates (CTRs) of over 12%.
In this post, we outline those tips so you can put them into practice and maximize your email marketing results.
Lead Scoring
Email Workflows
Don’t miss out
Lead scoring is when you assign points to potential customers based on their likelihood to buy from you. According to Sean, a great lead scoring system for an email list is paramount. Here are a few tips on how you can implement one for your own list:
If you have done any email marketing work, you’ve likely used an automated email workflow, which is a series of emails that are sent out to your subscribers. However, you may not be using them in a way that’s going to get you the best results. Here are some tips from Sean on how he uses email workflows for different segments of his subscriber base:
In summary, this combination of lead scoring and email workflows can help you nurture new email subscribers, and sell to the ones that are most likely to purchase.
Written by
Bas Drogtrop
Bas Drogtrop is responsible for Insider Benelux. With his strong eCommerce knowledge and experience in Adtech and Martech, he helps companies in the Benelux grow their online businesses. Insider Benelux's partner portfolio includes leading retailers such as Hunkemöller, ICI Paris XL, OTTO, and iBOOD.