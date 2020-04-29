17 Proven Strategies to Deliver COVID-Sensitive Experiences for Retail Banks & Insurance Companies

How retail banks respond to the Coronavirus pandemic will have a direct impact on its customers, employees, economy and the world at large. Banks manage people’s money, provide loans, guarantee credits, facilitate payments and are one of the most connected institutions to the general public. Facing immediate money requirements and an uncertain future cash flow, people are expected to increase their dependency on banks for their financing and insurance needs.

Insurance companies, on the other hand are already fighting the outbreak on multiple fronts—new claims, changes in demand, investment uncertainties, and more. The biggest issue which has already cropped up is the delay in the processing of claims, which has a serious impact on brand reputation during these times.

A major part of retail banking & insurance services including deposits, credits, payments and health insurance are part of what governments refer to as “essential services”. So it’s important for banks to continue these services to minimize the adverse effects on people. However, managing all these at a much-reduced employee count can be challenging. One way to tackle these challenges with scarce resources goes through embracing digital banking.

The 2020 Digital Banking Statistics

While 2020 turned out to be “not a great start” for a new decade,it also bears some positive news as well. For those bankers and especially digital marketers who aim to drive digital banking initiatives, PWC’s financial service technology report gives a ray of direction and hope. Following are three key findings from the United States taken from the report:

Nearly all (89%) of people say they use mobile banking, up from 83% in 2017 44% of people earning less than $75,000 and 68% of people earning more than $100,000 annually say they would consider peer-to-peer payment alternatives to traditional banks More than 80% of insurance shoppers interact with at least one digital channel throughout their buyer journey

An untimely joke going around in social media claims—the biggest digital transformation enabler of this decade won’t be your CEO/CMO/CTO but rather coronavirus. Leaving the sarcasm aside, the fact remains true—the world after corona is expected to be more digital than ever.

17 Proactive Strategies for Digital Marketers in Retail Banks & Insurance Companies

Your bank’s responses to coronavirus should not be limited to minimal reactionary steps to keep the business in a stable state. It’s time for retail banks to think proactively to improve and extend their digital capabilities. More importantly, marketers in banking should focus on designing better customer engagement and socially responsible messages.

Here are several low-hanging and effective ways in which you can continue to serve customers, better engage them, build trust, and grow your brand affinity even in times of crisis.

Engage Your Customers Across Channels

1. Keep Your Digital Channels Open

The last thing your customers want to face is not being able to reach your bank. Banks need to keep all their digital channels open and proactively update their customers much before they feel the need to reach out for help, especially in times of crisis.