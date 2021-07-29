1 Leader Everywhere — Topping the G2 Summer’21 Grids and Indexes With 3X Faster Time to Value

We’ve ranked as the #1 platform in Mobile Marketing Software and Personalization Software and topped all Indexes on G2’s Summer’21 Reports. With up to 3X faster Time to Value (TTV) compared to other providers, we are helping the world’s top enterprise brands realize the Average Estimated ROI in less than 6 months.

Insider leads all grids and indexes on G2 Summer’21 Report

With over 5 million+ buyers checking out software providers and businesses seeking out reviews, G2 Crowd is the ultimate platform for P2P reviews.

The fact that we lead multiple G2 Grids and indexes for the Summer 2021 Report is a testament to our Insider partners, who offer unmatched insights into our performance. Based entirely on these unbiased reviews from our customers, we’ve achieved an average user satisfaction score of 4.6/5 on G2 where 81% of users rated us 5 stars.

Once again, we’ve topped the charts as the:

#1 Leader on Mobile Marketing Software Report

#1 Leader on Personalization Software Report

#1 on Europe Grid for Mobile Marketing Software

#1 on Europe Grid for Personalization Software

#1 on APAC Grid for Mobile Marketing Software

#1 on the Results Index for Mobile Marketing

#1 on the Results Index for Personalization Engines

#1 on the Usability Index for Personalization Engines

#1 on the Relationship Index for Personalization Engines

Leading the charts with the fastest time to value (TTV)

Time to value can be simply defined as the time it takes to see results for a specific action/set of actions. When considering the “gap” between purchasing a marketing product and when it starts delivering returns — you want the gap to be ideally as short as possible.

There are a lot of factors that influence the duration of time to value, from the integration, data-mapping, customization, and personalization implementation. A marketing product that can efficiently enable all of these and deliver returns at the earliest is the most desirable.

Insider delivers up to 3X faster time to value with the average ROI period being less than 6 months.

#1 Leader on the Momentum Grid Report

This Summer, Insider ranks at the top of the Momentum Scores for Mobile Marketing and Personalization Engines. These Grids are based on G2 scores calculated from the overall satisfaction ratings collected from users through June 2021 — Insider’s #1 position on this grid is backed by the high satisfaction expressed by users from top industries and the positive growth across various parameters.

Topping the mobile marketing grids and indexes as #1

We’ve been leading G2’s mobile marketing grid for 18 consecutive quarters — backed by the powerful engagement and conversion tools optimized for the mobile web and mobile apps, which our customers love very much.

The mobile channel drives more than 60% of digital traffic, yet conversions are only 20%, because poor experiences lead to users dropping off. In a McKinsey study, 40% of mobile web potential customers move on to competitors due to poor experiences, illustrating the importance of flawless mobile web experiences.

Marketers across industries can connect with their customers on mobile web, mobile apps, and web browsers by using the right mobile marketing software.

Our mobile marketing solutions track data collected from mobile web history to user location to increase sales, gain subscribers, and persuade users to take action using the multiple touchpoints in a customer’s journey.

G2’s Mobile Marketing Grid requires that mobile marketing software meet the following requirements:

Providing marketers with the ability to reach consumers on their mobile devices

Utilize mobile web browsers, push notifications, and in-app notifications to reach users

Have templates for mobile ad campaigns

Measure the impact of each ad

Be compatible with proximity analytics software or offer it

Grabbing the highest score for Mobile Marketing Software Grid

Insider has outplayed all providers on the Mobile Marketing Software report and stands out as the top leader with an overall score of 87. Users have rated Insider for its robust Mobile Marketing capabilities and powerful AI-driven recommendations and the ability to deliver individualized experiences across channels.

According to G2, Insider’s leadership on the Mobile Marketing Grid Report for Summer 2021 is based on receiving a high Customer Satisfaction Score and having a large Market Presence. 100% of users rated it 4 or 5 stars, 98% of users believe it is headed in the right direction, and users said they would be likely to recommend Insider at a rate of 93%.

Leading the Personalization Software Grid Report

Insider ranks the highest among all providers in the Personalization Software Grid with an overall score of 93. Users from across industries such as retail, cosmetics, apparels&fashion, and consumer electronics have rated Insider for its advanced capabilities in delivering individualized cross-channel experiences.

G2’s Summer’21 Report states that Insider has the largest Market Presence among products in Personalization. 100% of users rated it 4 or 5 stars, 98% of users believe it is headed in the right direction, and users said they would be likely to recommend Insider at a rate of 93%.

Topping the Results Index with the Fastest Time to Value

Insider’s mobile marketing suite offers a wide range of capabilities to deliver diverse marketing campaigns that target smartphone, tablet, and other mobile devices across the mobile web, mobile app, and app push notifications. Insider also enables marketers to achieve a quick turnaround – with the estimated ROI period being 6.1 months.

The report shows that the average time in months before customers start realizing the ROI is around 11 months, however, Insider’s powerful AI-driven segmentation and robust personalization suite ensure that brands are able to start realizing their ROI much sooner. As you’ve seen earlier, Insider delivers up to 3X ROI compared to other providers, however, this is also achieved in the shortest time possible — ~6 months.

Users have also rated Insider’s mobile marketing experience for its:

Accurate segmentation capabilities

Integrated mobile web, push notifications and in-app engagement features

Wide range of use-case templates for easy campaign management

Extensive reporting and performance monitoring

Hear what users have to say about Insider

Great Experience with Insider

“We’ve seen a 44% uplift in conversion and achieved over 14% in lead submission rates using the gamified templates from Insider. The platform is also very easy to use and helps me meet our requirements and goals.”

NG SHI VON, Performance Marketing Director, Puma

Onsite optimization with smart recommendations and greater ROAS from predictive ad segmentation

“With Insider’s predictive advertising features we achieved over 216% uplift in Return On Ad Spend (ROAS). Working with Insider we began A/B testing ad campaigns for maximum impact.”

Chris C, Digital Director, Lenovo

I love to work with Insider and I highly recommend them!

“Amazing customer experience. The Account managers are proactive and up to date with the newest trends. They are always suggesting ways to keep up with the momentum and we never miss a beat.”

Karla Quiñonez, Digital Commerce Director, Estée Lauder

What Insider’s Growth Management Platform Can Do for Your Omnichannel Marketing Strategy

With customer behavior rapidly changing in a mobile-first and messaging-first age, it’s critical for you to have the right tools you need to create, track, optimize, and personalize experiences for each user at scale.

But having a might platform with powerful capabilities isn’t enough, by itself. You need to have a solid foundation to get off the ground running. You need the full support of a marketing expert community behind you that’s already tested and learned, taking the guesswork and initial growing pains out of the learning curve for you.



From scratch, semi-customized, or ready-to-launch templates, you have the freedom and flexibility to build customer journeys and market the way you want with speed and baked intelligence that will steer you and your customers clear from detours.

Want to see Insider’s powerful personalization and mobile marketing in action? Request a personalized demo today.