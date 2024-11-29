The marketing industry moves fast. Blink and you might miss the next big trend.

Because times change, and so do people’s preferences. What made audiences stop and say “wow” yesterday might just make them yawn today.

Viral campaigns have probably been copied, rehashed, and worn thin by now. Originality fades fast when everyone’s doing the same thing.

So, how do you stay updated with the latest industry trends, technologies, and marketing strategies?

The answer is simple: tune in to the best marketing podcasts. They’re like having a backstage pass to the minds of top marketers.

In this blog, we’ve listed down the 10 best marketing podcasts you can listen to in 2025 and beyond.

Let’s get started.

1. The MarTech Podcast

Hosted by: Benjamin Shapiro

Platforms: Spotify & Apple Podcasts

The MarTech Podcast is an excellent choice for marketers who want quick, actionable insights without feeling overwhelmed. It is hosted by Benjamin Shapiro, an entrepreneur and marketing consultant with nearly two decades of experience in marketing and business development.

The podcast follows an interview-style format, where Benjamin brings on founders, executives, and industry professionals—guests like Jared Luskin, Glenn Rubenstein, and Brian Quinn—to share their expertise and insights.

Topics include:

Mobile marketing and attribution

Retail media networks

Starvation marketing

AI’s role in podcast advertising and YouTube sponsorships

Each episode runs between 15–30 minutes. It’s ideal for busy marketers who want to stay on top of the latest trends and strategies without a significant time commitment.

Why you’ll love it:

This podcast feels like a thoughtful conversation with some of the sharpest minds in marketing. The practical takeaways make it a must-listen for anyone serious about staying ahead in the MarTech space.

2. Marketing School

Hosted by: Neil Patel and Eric Siu

Platforms: YouTube, SoundCloud, Spotify & Apple Podcasts

If you’ve ever searched for anything marketing-related online, chances are you’ve seen Neil Patel’s name. This is the same Neil Patel, sharing his insights alongside Eric Siu, CEO of marketing agency Single Grain.

The Marketing School podcast covers a wide range of topics, including: SEO, social media marketing, influencer marketing, content optimization, industry trends, and new technologies.

Episodes are bite-sized, running 4–6 minutes on average, with occasional longer ones.

Topics include:

Will AI take over marketing?

Proven YouTube lead generation tactics

New SEO and AI strategies

Must-have marketing tools

Are physical events still worth it?

Why you’ll love it:

The podcast focuses on practical advice without jargon or unnecessary complexity. Neil and Eric use actionable insights and real-world examples to make even advanced concepts easy to understand.

Whether you’re new to marketing or a seasoned pro, Marketing School is a must-watch.

3. Marketing Over Coffee

Hosted by: John J. Wall and Christopher S. Penn

Platforms: Spotify and Apple Podcasts

Marketing Over Coffee is a podcast that feels as comfortable as catching up with a friend over your morning brew. In fact, it’s recorded in various local coffee shops, which adds a relaxed vibe to the discussions.

This podcast is hosted by marketing leaders John J. Wall and Christopher S. Penn. Both hosts explore the latest trends, tools, and techniques in a conversational and approachable style.

New episodes are released weekly, with each running around 20–30 minutes. It’s ideal for busy marketers who want to stay updated while enjoying their own coffee break or commuting.

Topics include:

The state of QR codes in marketing

Generative AI tools and their impact on campaigns

Audio tools and techniques for better content

Crisis communication strategies that work

The podcast features guest appearances by marketing leaders like Seth Godin, Simon Sinek, and Ann Handley.

Why you’ll love it:

The laid-back, coffee shop vibe sets Marketing Over Coffee apart from traditional marketing podcasts. It feels like sitting in on a casual yet insightful conversation with seasoned professionals. You’ll learn from the best in the business, with actionable takeaways that you can use in your own marketing efforts.

4. Content, Briefly

Host: Jimmy Daly

Platforms: Spotify & Apple Podcasts

Content, Briefly is the podcast for content marketers who want real-world insights into how successful B2B companies approach content marketing. It’s hosted by Jimmy Daly, founder of Superpath–a content marketing community with over 20,000 members.

The episodes primarily feature in-depth interviews with content executives, marketers, and writers who have been through the ups and downs of building and executing content operations.

What makes Content, Briefly unique is its teardown format. Each episode takes a close look at a specific company’s content strategy, often with insights from the very people behind it.

The topics are detailed and practical, including:

How B2B companies scale content operations

Lessons from content strategies that drive measurable growth

Career tips for content marketers aiming to level up

Why you’ll love it:

This podcast isn’t about surface-level advice—it’s about real stories, real challenges, and real solutions.

Both the host and guests make complex strategies easy to understand, and every episode is packed with insights you can apply to your own work.

5. Online Marketing Made Easy

Host: Amy Porterfield

Platforms: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music

Online Marketing Made Easy is a great podcast for entrepreneurs who want straightforward advice on growing their online presence, but the advice is great for corporate marketers too.

It is hosted by Amy Porterfield, a seasoned marketer and digital course creator who’s helped countless business owners succeed online.

Amy’s episodes aren’t just about tactics; she shares her personal experiences.

Topics include:

Is my email list too small?

How to grow your business without social media

How to create your first website

How to create winning lead magnets

Amy often brings on expert guests to share perspectives and actionable insights.

Episodes range from 15 to 60 minutes and are published twice a week.

Why it’s worth a listen:

Amy’s approach is clear and relatable. She makes even complex topics easy to understand.

Whether you’re just starting out or scaling your business, her advice is practical and actionable.

6. The Marketing Millennials

Host: Daniel Murray

Platforms: Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Podcasts

The Marketing Millennials is all about practical marketing strategies and real-world case studies.

It is hosted by Daniel Murray, a marketing expert with a strong background in B2B and growth strategies. Daniel has worked with companies like Clearbit, ServiceTitan, ChowNow, Oracle, and SnackNation.

He has also built a LinkedIn following of over 140,000 people who look to him for no-nonsense marketing advice.

This podcast skips the fluff and focuses on actionable insights you can use right away. Each episode dives into strategies and lessons that go beyond theory.

Topics include

How to research and leverage social trends

Tips for marketing to older women

Strategies for hosting impactful events

Insights into psychological biases in marketing

How to create engaging webinars

Episodes range from 10 to 60 minutes and are published twice (or more times) a week.

Why it’s worth a listen:

Daniel focuses on real-world case studies to deliver marketing insights. If you’re looking for a podcast that offers fresh perspectives and actionable advice, The Marketing Millennials is a must-listen.

7. Unthinkable with Jay Acunzo

Host: Jay Acunzo

Platforms: Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Podcasts

Unthinkable is all about storytelling that goes beyond the ordinary. It is hosted by Jay Acunzo, a marketing expert known for his creativity and ability to create narratives that inspire and challenge conventional thinking.

This podcast takes a unique approach. Jay blends research, interviews, and powerful storytelling to explore thought-provoking topics.

Rather than offering surface-level advice, he dives into meaningful stories that push boundaries and provide new perspectives on creativity, marketing, and decision-making.

Topics include:

A repeatable system for stronger ideas and stories

How to create a metaphor that actually works

What to include and omit in your stories

Why it’s worth a listen:

Jay’s ability to weave storytelling, research, and actionable insights makes Unthinkable a standout. This isn’t just a podcast for marketers—it’s for anyone who values creativity and wants to challenge the way they think about storytelling, problem-solving, and innovation.

8. Perpetual Traffic

Hosts: Ralph Burns and Lauren Petrullo

Platforms: Spotify, iHeart and Apple Podcasts

Ralph Burns, CEO of Tier 11, and Lauren Petrullo, founder of Mongoose Media, bring years of experience in digital marketing to Perpetual Traffic. They cover topics related to Facebook ads, SEO, and social media strategies.

The podcast goes beyond the basics.

It takes a practical approach to help listeners create scalable marketing campaigns and stay ahead of the latest marketing trends.

With over 300 episodes, it offers something for everyone, whether you’re new to marketing or a seasoned professional.

What you’ll learn:

YouTube vs TV: Which is better in 2024

How to market your business like Donald Trump

How to target cold traffic on Meta

How to create a killer AI chatbot

The podcast also features expert guests. Like Bahar Bozdogan, Dr. Robert Cialdini, DJ Sprague.

Episodes average around 45 minutes and are released twice a week.

Why it’s worth a listen:

Perpetual Traffic stands out because it delivers practical, real-world strategies you can put into action right away. Ralph Burns and Kasim Aslam don’t just talk about marketing—they break it down in a way that’s easy to understand, no matter your experience level.

9. The Agile Brand with Greg Kihlstrom

Hosted by: Greg Kihlstrom

Platforms: Spotify, Apple and Amazon PodcastsIf you want to stay ahead in the rapidly changing world of brand management, The Agile Brand is a must-listen. Hosted by Greg Kihlstrom, an author, speaker, and consultant, this podcast explores the intersection of customer experience, brand strategy, and organizational agility.

Greg dives deep into how brands can adapt and thrive in today’s fast-paced digital landscape. He invites marketing and CX experts to share their insights on building brands that resonate with customers while staying flexible and innovative.

Topics include:

Creating personalized customer experiences at scale

The role of data and AI in modern branding

How agility drives marketing success

Future trends in customer loyalty and brand building

Each episode runs around 30-45 minutes.

Why you’ll love it:

Greg’s thoughtful and engaging approach makes the podcast accessible to listeners at all levels. You’ll hear actionable strategies and inspiring stories from top leaders in marketing, branding, and customer experience. Guests include thought leaders like Seth Godin, Ann Handley, and David Meerman Scott.

This podcast is perfect for anyone looking to create a brand with greater customer lifetime value through customer engagement.

10. The Marketing Meetup Podcast

Hosted by: Joe Glover

Platforms: Spotify & Apple Podcasts

The Marketing Meetup podcast offers a warm and conversational take on marketing.

It’s hosted by Joe Glover, founder of The Marketing Meetup community with over 46,000 members.

This podcast follows an interview-style format as it dives into practical advice and insights from top marketing minds. Like Mark Ritson, Rory Sutherland, and April Dunford.

Each episode explores different aspects of marketing with a focus on creativity, strategy, leadership, and authenticity.

Topics include:

Building a bare minimum marketing strategy

Influencer marketing trends for 2025

Crafting vertical videos for social media

Making a business case for social media initiatives

Episodes typically run about an hour. You can enjoy them in chunks during your breaks.

Amy Copadis, an expert content marketer, loves the Marketing Meetup Podcast. She states, “Big fan of The Marketing Meetup with Joe Glover and team! Lots of cool topics and cool people. (Their webinar events are the best, but they also make podcast episodes out of those.)”

Why you’ll love it:

Joe’s approachable style and insightful questions make the episodes both fun and informative. His ability to ask thoughtful questions creates conversations that are not only engaging but also full of actionable takeaways.

Conclusion

Listening to podcasts is an excellent way to sharpen your marketing skills, stay ahead of trends, and gain insights into strategies that truly deliver results.

By tuning in, you get direct access to experts who share more than just theory—they provide real-world experiences, lessons from successes and failures, and actionable advice.

These podcasts are more than just conversations; they’re an opportunity to learn from the best in the industry, discover innovative ideas, and see how proven strategies can work for your business.