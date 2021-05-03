The Definitive Guide to Gamification (+ Real-life Examples)

Gamification is everywhere and so widely used in our daily lives that we don’t notice it sometimes.

Remember the day you tried to get to be in the top 10 of your class, and perhaps got a medal? This built off a central principle to gamification: competition and reward.

Or, take a look at your supermarket loyalty card, which offers reward points per dollar spent there and allows you to exchange those points for items later.

From education to finance, brands have seen the potential of gamification and built a gamification marketing strategy to take advantage of it.

In 2020, the global gamification market was valued at $10.19 million. It’s expected to reach $38.42 million by 2026.

This thing is hotter than ever!

That’s why we’ve created this detailed guide, covering everything you need to know about gamification to get in on the game. It includes:

What is gamification?

Gamification takes the essence of games — fun, play, competition, and design elements — and applies them to non-game environments.

The term “gamification” was first used in 2008 in a blog post by Brett Terrill. He describes the word as “taking game mechanics and applying them to other web properties to increase engagement.” Two years later, the term entered more widespread use in the industry and in academia.

Goodreads’ reading challenge is a typical gamification example: