InStory Element Library: Make Your Stories More Vibrant, Engaging, and Lively

If you are an Instagram or Netflix user, you’d be familiar with ‘Stories’. Stories help you access your friends’ updates or favourite businesses on Instagram. They help check out the top trending or the most viewed series and movies on Netflix. Stories have grown multi-fold – from their inception daysu, when they were rolled out on Snapchat. Stories came into their own, getting a platform of their own, after Instagram and Netflix introduced their take on stories. Today it is estimated that 400 million users across the globe leverage stories to share their personal journeys. Several websites and applications now feature stories as their go-to way of showcasing products, recommendations and content.

Insider’s Growth Management Platform has always set path breaking trends in the market by launching never-seen-before products and features. One such product is InStory – a story-creation platform for enterprise, that allows them to engage and convert their customers with Instagram and Snapchat-esque stories. InStory has proven to be a great success and has already created a phenomenal impact on businesses in terms of new levels of engagement, conversions and revenues. More than 160 of our partners have created personalized Instories and generated click through rates of 9.6% upwards with a conversion rate uplift of 102% and average AOV uplift upto 27%.