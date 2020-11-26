InStory Element Library: Make Your Stories More Vibrant, Engaging, and Lively

If you are an Instagram or Netflix user, you’d be familiar with ‘Stories’. Stories help you access your friends’ updates or favourite businesses on Instagram. They help check out the top trending or the most viewed series and movies on Netflix. Stories have grown multi-fold – from their inception daysu, when they were rolled out on Snapchat. Stories came into their own, getting a platform of their own, after Instagram and Netflix introduced their take on stories. Today it is estimated that 400 million users across the globe leverage stories to share their personal journeys. Several websites and applications now feature stories as their go-to way of showcasing products, recommendations and content.
Insider’s Growth Management Platform has always set path breaking trends in the market by launching never-seen-before products and features. One such product is InStory – a story-creation platform for enterprise, that allows them to engage and convert their customers with Instagram and Snapchat-esque stories. InStory has proven to be a great success and has already created a phenomenal impact on businesses in terms of new levels of engagement, conversions and revenues. More than 160 of our partners have created personalized Instories and generated click through rates of 9.6% upwards with a conversion rate uplift of 102% and average AOV uplift upto 27%.
One of Europe’s leading banks, Garanti BBVA increased its conversions multifold using InStory. Check out our latest case study to know more.
Create Engaging Stories In Minutes
InStory enables marketers to create captivating experiences for web shoppers. You can create visual experiences that portray all your new arrivals, limited time offers and sales events in a fresh way. Check out our dedicated page for Instory for more information.
Instory’s DIY-story editor quickly creates, uploads and manages your stories, all from a single panel. You can even upload multiple stories with unlimited customizations using the ‘Story Setup’ feature.
Spice up your InStories with Element Library
We are sure you have heard of Instagram stickers that make stories more personalized and super engaging. Wouldn’t it be cool if you had the power to do the same with your InStories?
Well, we have launched Instory Element Library- a group of dynamic graphic elements that lets customers interact with your stories. You can easily drag and drop these graphic elements using our ‘DIY Story Editor’ both in your desktop and mobile web versions.
Latest Elements To The Library
Text Elements: Make your stories more meaningful and expressive by using text elements. Change the font, color, size, add links or even track clicks from your story-texts.
Stickers: Show your brand emotions and personalize your stories by adding stickers. Share the perfect story recipe by uploading any custom-stickers you wish to add.
Countdown Timers: Create urgency and engage your customers better by using real-time countdown timers. Customize the timer as per your brand preferences with unlimited variations.
Never Ending List of Elements
The Instory element library is live on both the desktop and mobile web versions- so what device you’re on no longer matters, when it comes to creating engaging stories. We are adding many new and innovative elements to the library, even as we speak. Stay tuned for more elements like emoji sliders & polls.