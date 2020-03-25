Bridging Social Distancing with Clicks in Retail

Drawing a parallel with this pattern, every eCommerce business needs to self assess and reorient their marketing strategies around these three broad buckets of products or services that they sell:

Products or services focused around the immediate needs of safety

Products or services which are a must have during the pandemic

Products which are not essential at this point in time, but could eventually become a need as COVID-19 impact stretches beyond a certain period of time

What Are Some Actionable Strategies for Digital Marketers in Retail?

Based on the three themes above, let’s explore actionable strategies digital marketers in retail can adopt right away to navigate the challenges they are facing.

Focusing on the Immediate Needs of Safety

When we talk about safety, it’s not just about products like hand sanitizer that you might be selling through your store. It’s about helping your users to keep themselves safe in every possible way and letting them know how you care about their health and well-being. How you act and help your customers during this time could play an extremely important part in establishing great relationships and boosting customer trust and loyalty in the longer run.

Keeping Your Customers up to Date on Changing Shopping Policies

With the situation changing every day if not every other hour, it is important to keep your customers up to date on policies that might affect their purchases.

Faster delivery times on essential products? Offering free shipping with no thresholds? Running on limited delivery slots? Restricting returns and exchange for safety products?

– Quickly create hello bars or push notifications to keep your users up to date