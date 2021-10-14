App Push Engage uplifts user engagement

It’s no secret that push notifications are increasingly popular amongst mobile marketers and have become brands’ preferred channel for engaging subscribers. Global consumers spend an average of 4.2 hours per day using apps on their smartphones, an increase of 30% from two years prior [Mobile Data and Analytics Report from App Annie]. In response to these shifts, Insider created App Push Engage.

Despite aggressive app marketing efforts, some mobile marketers fail to see the engagement they expect. Because push notifications can overwhelm users if misused, causing customers to unsubscribe or delete an application. That’s why marketers must stay contextual by micro-segmenting and targeting user groups with the highest conversion potential.

App Push Engage is a predictive user segmentation engine that identifies users likely to engage with a brand’s app push notifications. As a result, it allows marketers to create an engagement strategy that maximizes ROI and reduces wasted marketing efforts.

What is App Push Engage?

It is a mobile app algorithm that combines partner’s data with machine learning to generate a predictive model. The model collects insights through delivered push notifications and sessions upon clicks. It then uses this intelligence to predict whether the user will open a push notification.

How does App Push Engage work?

App Push Engage is a predictive modeling engine for user segmentation. Employing an advanced machine learning algorithm, it tracks the actions of visitors across various touchpoints to make predictions about customer behavior. We can categorize the predictive modeling process into three phases:

Data Collection : Our ML algorithm collects data like opened pushes/campaign, purchase and visit recency, total push opens, average page visits, and more, to carve out predictive models.

: Our ML algorithm collects data like opened pushes/campaign, purchase and visit recency, total push opens, average page visits, and more, to carve out predictive models. Data Modeling : In predictive modeling, one visitor’s behavior is compared to other visitors’ journeys and historical data to make predictions from collected data.

: In predictive modeling, one visitor’s behavior is compared to other visitors’ journeys and historical data to make predictions from collected data. Predictions: The engine then predicts the future behavior—in this case engagement with push notifications—and creates ready-to-use predictive segments.

How does it benefit marketers?

Today’s digitally powered customers expect nothing less than a flawless user experience. This makes it imperative for marketers to leverage effective segmentation strategies to differentiate their brands when engaging with audiences outside the app. App Push Engage can be successfully leveraged by marketers to drive meaningful results by:

Micro-targeting those users who are most likely to engage to meet your engagement goals faster, while also building meaningful relationships. Non-ecommerce brands could promote their content to this segment and stay contextually relevant for every user.



Hypothetical media brand scenario showcasing the likelihood to engage segment who will likely engage with content that is Sports interest oriented.

Creating relevant customer journeys by sending the right messages and creative campaigns to the right users. Travel, eCommerce, and retail businesses could use this feature to share relevant content that will bring back search abandoners.

Preventing app abandonments by only engaging with the audience you are likely to influence. Bring back inactive users who used to be high value customers but did not come back recently.

Saving time and money through use of third party integrations to process and model complex data.

Wrapping Up

Push notifications are an intimate communication channel that requires today’s marketers to think differently about interacting with their audience. However, these notifications can be one of the most frustrating marketing tactics from a user’s perspective, even when this channel is used effectively. Therefore, the marketer should strive to make every user’s experience compelling rather than simply improving a sales statistic.

Making a comprehensive push notification strategy is more critical than ever. Having one can help retain high-value customers, decrease cart abandonment rates, attract new customers, and ensure a positive brand impression. With Insider’s App Push Engage and Web Push Engage (coming soon! ), you can build an integrated segmentation plan to reach the relevant audience and personalize at scale while reaching your engagement goals.

Insider empowers global brands to deliver highly personalized experiences and predict the future behavior of customers thus saving time and budget. Please see our success stories with clients Pegasus and Adidas, who have leveraged AI for enhanced customer experiences.

Interested in learning more? Get in touch.