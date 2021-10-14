App Push Engage uplifts user engagement

Introducing App Push Engage
It’s no secret that push notifications are increasingly popular amongst mobile marketers and have become brands’ preferred channel for engaging subscribers. Global consumers spend an average of 4.2 hours per day using apps on their smartphones, an increase of 30% from two years prior [Mobile Data and Analytics Report from App Annie]. In response to these shifts, Insider created App Push Engage.
Despite aggressive app marketing efforts, some mobile marketers fail to see the engagement they expect. Because push notifications can overwhelm users if misused, causing customers to unsubscribe or delete an application. That’s why marketers must stay contextual by micro-segmenting and targeting user groups with the highest conversion potential.
App Push Engage is a predictive user segmentation engine that identifies users likely to engage with a brand’s app push notifications. As a result, it allows marketers to create an engagement strategy that maximizes ROI and reduces wasted marketing efforts.
It is a mobile app algorithm that combines partner’s data with machine learning to generate a predictive model. The model collects insights through delivered push notifications and sessions upon clicks. It then uses this intelligence to predict whether the user will open a push notification.
App Push Engage is a predictive modeling engine for user segmentation. Employing an advanced machine learning algorithm, it tracks the actions of visitors across various touchpoints to make predictions about customer behavior. We can categorize the predictive modeling process into three phases:
Today’s digitally powered customers expect nothing less than a flawless user experience. This makes it imperative for marketers to leverage effective segmentation strategies to differentiate their brands when engaging with audiences outside the app. App Push Engage can be successfully leveraged by marketers to drive meaningful results by:
Hypothetical media brand scenario showcasing the likelihood to engage segment who will likely engage with content that is Sports interest oriented.
Push notifications are an intimate communication channel that requires today’s marketers to think differently about interacting with their audience. However, these notifications can be one of the most frustrating marketing tactics from a user’s perspective, even when this channel is used effectively. Therefore, the marketer should strive to make every user’s experience compelling rather than simply improving a sales statistic.
Making a comprehensive push notification strategy is more critical than ever. Having one can help retain high-value customers, decrease cart abandonment rates, attract new customers, and ensure a positive brand impression. With Insider’s App Push Engage and Web Push Engage (coming soon! ), you can build an integrated segmentation plan to reach the relevant audience and personalize at scale while reaching your engagement goals.
Insider empowers global brands to deliver highly personalized experiences and predict the future behavior of customers thus saving time and budget. Please see our success stories with clients Pegasus and Adidas, who have leveraged AI for enhanced customer experiences.
