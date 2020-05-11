5 Effective Strategies for DIY Brands to Act Now and Get Ready for the Future

As lockdowns extend and warm weather arrives, DIY projects become great past time activities. Having the opportunity to spend so much time at home urges many people to finish up long overdue refurbishing and design projects. In fact, do-it-yourself (DIY) and home furnishing have been seeing interesting growth trends. For example, DIY company HomePro has seen a 6.14% drop in sales last quarter compared to the same quarter in 2019 in Malaysia and Thailand. Whereas Australia Bunnings Warehouse has seen significant growth in its sales during COVID times which they credit to their digital efforts and having a cultural tendency to be more reliant on DIY for household fixtures.

A new term “Home Leisure” is also picking up during COVID times as consumers are increasingly seeking opportunities to engage and keep themselves occupied at home. They are allocating time to redesign their living spaces and it translates into an overall increase in the purchase of items that declutter and organize homes with products ranging from gardening needs, boxes, DIY bookshelves, paints, outdoor landscaping, and much more.

Brands like Homedit, for example, have been proactive in helping their customer base to have creative ideas with tutorials ranging from woodwork projects to bohemian style craft items.

Will DIY Habits of Homebound People Change After COVID?

As consumers become more and more tech-savvy, we expect digital channels to maintain their hike even after COVID. It’s still uncertain when stores will reopen but it’s certain that people will be hesitant to step into stores for a long time to come. DIY brands will continue to see a hike in sales through their digital channels as people would not be keen to have a workman in their homes.

Top 5 Things DIY Furnishing Marketers Should Do NOW

1. Bring Banners Into Spotlight to Highlight Offers

Make all information and updates related to price drops and new bundles easily noticeable on your banners, price notifications, and your newsletters.

Leverage banners to help your customers understand how easy it is to purchase goods online with shipping and return policies or any specific financing help that you are providing, like in the below example of HomeDepot.