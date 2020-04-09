What’s Next for Telcos During and Post COVID-19?

With more than 20% of the world population in lockdown, ‘stay at home’ was not something that we either expected or prepared for. Governments, companies, and people have all been caught off guard. Telco companies are no exception. Most telco companies were still relying on store footfall to increase their subscriber base or increase ARPU (Average Revenue Per User), but that has changed now. Yet, this did not impact one of our most basic needs as a consumer to stay social and stay connected with each other. On the contrary, the urge to stay connected is much higher than ever and people are looking at new ways to connect in the online digital world. We have seen a massive surge in voice calls, messages, teleconferencing, and online video streaming, that has significantly affected the bandwidth. This has led to low reception and lower quality video streaming around the world. In fact, a few Spanish operators have even issued a plea to their consumers to use their services “responsibly” during the quarantine so everyone can benefit from it.

Telcos Keep the Economy Going and Keep Us Connected During Social Isolation

It is not surprising to see a sharp increase in online and mobile communication due to canceled domestic and global business travels. Hence we have seen telco companies step up to help us connect. Tools like Zoom, Webex, Hangouts and collaborative working software have kept business running, with some very innovative features (Zoom’s virtual backgrounds) and offerings (removal of certain limitations on free Webex offer) that can entertain yet cater broader audiences. Also just the relief of having your loved one a call or a message away has made the impact of social isolation far easier. And apart from just being connected to each other, constant internet connection has made it possible to also entertain ourselves by online streaming on Netflix, educate ourselves with online classes on platforms like Coursera or keep ourselves in shape by following live training sessions on Facebook, Youtube or Instagram. Telcos are at the forefront to make all this possible.

Telco companies have taken the lead by removing data caps along with generous mobile and landline packages. In some countries, even governments backed these initiatives. But still, we saw a drop in share prices of Telco companies and the hardest-hit companies were in China as they were the first ones to experience the epidemic.