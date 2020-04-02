COVID Times: 7 Proven Strategies for Online Media & Publishing Marketers

The effects of COVID-19 on the economy have started to surface and changes in our lifestyle have become the new normal. It’s fascinating to see how quickly the society and businesses have adapted to these circumstances. For example, cosmetics companies like L’Oréal and Estée Lauder have started manufacturing hand sanitizers and car manufacturers like Ford joined the race to produce ventilators. Having said that several businesses both online and offline are looking at reinventing their business models to either cope with the short term effects of the pandemic or recoup lost revenue by focusing on long term plans. On the other hand leaders are adjusting to managing their teams remotely and brands are supporting their customers through COVID-sensitive experiences.

Challenges for Online Media & Publishing Industry

Already forecasts have started readjusting with a clear declining trend globally as companies are trying to optimize on costs. In China, digital ad spend forecasted YoY growth decreased from 15.2% to 13%. It will not be surprising to see similar trends in other parts of the world as China was first to face the crisis. This decline in ad spend came especially from the travel and hospitality industry globally. MediaRadar estimated that travel advertisers had cut their ad spend by about 50% during the first two weeks of March 2020 compared to the same period a year ago.

The volume of content being published across online media channels spiked significantly in the past few weeks. Unfortunately some of the content has been fake or not so reliable, creating panic in the society. Based on Insider’s Global COVID-19 Benchmarks Report, the Media and Publishing industry has seen sessions take off, as people across the globe are tuning in and reading to be informed during these changing times. Compared to 2018 and 2019, the industry experienced the highest jump in session increases between February and March in 2020.

To penetrate through this surge of noise requires a comprehensive strategy to truly engage with your subscriber base with relevant content.

Surge In Online Traffic: Designing Relevant Reader Experiences and Building Trust

The average time spent on-screen increased drastically, in line with the boost observed in online video views, gaming and news consumption.