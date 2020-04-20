3 Types of Web Push Notifications to Orchestrate User Engagement

Web push notifications are actionable messages that are sent to visitors’ devices from a website (via a browser). These messages are highly contextual, timely and personalized and are best used to engage, re-engage and retain website visitors.

Web push notifications can be sent to your visitor’s desktop and mobile phone on their browsers – even when the user is not active on your website. You don’t even need email addresses or contact details to send a push notification. This makes it easy for businesses to reach out to their users to grab their attention and bring them back to their website.

Push notifications are especially helpful for providing timely, relevant information, new product alerts, offers, discounts and more. Depending on the device, web push notifications can appear temporarily and disappear automatically, or require action by the user to engage with them.

Web and mobile push notifications can be used independently or in combination with other channels across various devices within a user journey. When used with multiple channels, web push notifications are the most effective.

Though often overlooked by brands, web push notifications are complementary to traditional channels like email and an important part of the modern marketing mix.

In our previous blog post, we talked about the basics of a web push notification, anatomy, importance and the advantages of using them. So what’s next now? Start sending web push notifications? But, what kind of push notification should you send? And can you decide when to send a particular type of push notification?

These are the pressing questions we’ll address in the course of the next 5 minutes and enable you to choose the best form of push notification for your target audience.

Types of Web Push Notifications to Boost User Engagement

1. Bulk Web Push Notifications

Bulk notifications are not new to marketers. They’ve been in the game since the beginning of web push notifications. Bulk web push notifications are like batch and blast messages sent to the entire user base and have basic customization properties. Often eCommerce, fintech, gaming websites use these types of web push notifications to communicate a feature launch, special offer, or the deal of the season.

For example, if you have an online store and need to announce a seasonal sale to your customers and active visitors, you can use bulk push notifications to ping them about your big office supplies sale.