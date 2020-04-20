3 Types of Web Push Notifications to Orchestrate User Engagement

Web push notifications are actionable messages that are sent to visitors’ devices from a website (via a browser). These messages are highly contextual, timely and personalized and are best used to engage, re-engage and retain website visitors.
Web push notifications can be sent to your visitor’s desktop and mobile phone on their browsers – even when the user is not active on your website. You don’t even need email addresses or contact details to send a push notification. This makes it easy for businesses to reach out to their users to grab their attention and bring them back to their website.
Push notifications are especially helpful for providing timely, relevant information, new product alerts, offers, discounts and more. Depending on the device, web push notifications can appear temporarily and disappear automatically, or require action by the user to engage with them.
Web and mobile push notifications can be used independently or in combination with other channels across various devices within a user journey. When used with multiple channels, web push notifications are the most effective.
Though often overlooked by brands, web push notifications are complementary to traditional channels like email and an important part of the modern marketing mix.
In our previous blog post, we talked about the basics of a web push notification, anatomy, importance and the advantages of using them. So what’s next now? Start sending web push notifications? But, what kind of push notification should you send? And can you decide when to send a particular type of push notification?
These are the pressing questions we’ll address in the course of the next 5 minutes and enable you to choose the best form of push notification for your target audience.
Types of Web Push Notifications to Boost User Engagement
1. Bulk Web Push Notifications
Bulk notifications are not new to marketers. They’ve been in the game since the beginning of web push notifications. Bulk web push notifications are like batch and blast messages sent to the entire user base and have basic customization properties. Often eCommerce, fintech, gaming websites use these types of web push notifications to communicate a feature launch, special offer, or the deal of the season.
For example, if you have an online store and need to announce a seasonal sale to your customers and active visitors, you can use bulk push notifications to ping them about your big office supplies sale.
Using a bulk push notification might not be the best strategy for some businesses since they have basic customization and result in lower conversion rates. This type of push notification is very ineffective when compared to other types of more advanced push notifications. Nevertheless, there are a few benefits of using bulk push notifications.
Benefits
- Bulk messages are easier to send and don’t need a lot of technical effort
- They have a wider reach since you usually send it to the entire user base
2. Segmented Web Push Notifications
One size doesn’t fit all when it comes to sending web push notifications. Assuming that all your users will have the same preferences will result in a high number of users opting out of notifications. Segmented web push notifications are sent to a particular set of users that are segmented based on various factors including gender, age, geography, purchasing behavior, lifecycle stage, etc. Segmented web push notifications receive higher click through rates as they are highly targeted and hyper-personalized. Sending notifications based on the user lifecycle stage and past purchase behavior can get you higher conversion rates.
For example, you have an eCommerce store catering to different kinds of users from different geographies. You need to create a campaign to increase your monthly active user metric. You can create a segment of users who haven’t visited your online store in the last 2 weeks and send them a web push notification to bring them back to your website.
Benefits:
- Increases open and click rates
- Customizes your notifications for each segment (and has emoji support – yay!)
- Improves engagement, retention, and conversions
3. Recurring Web Push Notifications
Designing the best experience doesn’t always need constant manual intervention. One example of this is recurring web push notifications. You can set and forget these notifications once you send the first one at a specific date and time. It is also quite simple to change the notification frequency to send daily, weekly or monthly offers or messages, amongst other options. These types of web push notifications are mostly used in eCommerce, food and delivery and media and entertainment apps where recurring reminders improve customer engagement.
For example, you are an eCommerce brand and have a significant user base. You’ve decided to run a “deal of the month” campaign every month. Instead of going back and forth to make a new web push campaign every month, you can send a recurring push notification that has been set a specific date and time of a month and deliver it to your user base with ease.
Benefits
- You can set it once and forget it
- Enable multiple campaigns at the same time
- In case of any changes to the message/creative, you can always pause the campaign and reactivate it
The Way Forward
Despite what channel your business operates on—web app, mobile app, progressive web app (PWA), or on a standard website—web push notifications can be used to enhance the user experience.
Insider’s Growth Management Platform enables you to use recommendation attributes and deep links in your web push notifications to direct your users to specific pages for faster conversions. Plus, you can delve into deep analytics to track your campaign performance. To find out more about how to grow your business with web push notifications, sign up for a quick personalized demo.
In this blog post, we talked about the different types of web push notifications, their benefits and when to use them. In our next blog in the series, we’ll dive into automated/triggered web push notifications and proven use cases. So, stay tuned.