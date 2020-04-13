Get Your Brand Ready for Ramadan (Eid Al Fitr) 2020 During COVID-19 With These 10 Strategies

Waiting for the fast to be over. Trying not to picture a sweet date as the day wears on. Hearing the sound of breaking bread and passing the dishes around. Gathering with loved ones on a long table and feast on the well-deserved meal. Being woken up for suhoor by the echo of a drum on the street. Trying to stock up for the rest of the day before the dawn breaks.

This is the yearly trailer for the holy month of Ramadan—a celebrated and awaited time for Muslims worldwide. This year, like everything else, the scene will be much different. The communal spirit of the holy month will have to be replaced by a virtual one and the focus will be on immediate families who will stay together in their homes.

For you marketers, it will be a new movie this time. As believers try hard to practice willpower, you’ll go through a similar challenge—trying to be more resourceful and caring than ever to be there for your customers. And leverage the momentum of the month that culminates in Eid Al Fitr, a three-day celebration at the end of the Ramadan.

Ramadan in the COVID Era

Ramadan begins around April 23rd this year. Generally, before and during the month of Ramadan, retail consumption surges. Families stock up their kitchens, buying each other gifts of all kinds. People book trips to be with their families, and travel to holy destinations like Mecca and cause what marketers call “the Ramadan Rush”. Many fill restaurants and cafes at night time, before starting fasting again. Yet this year, certain industries will be busier than others as lockdowns continue and get more widespread. Travel, hotel and restaurant industries, along with certain branches of the retail industry, will likely be hit hardest.

Top 10 Strategies That eCommerce Marketers Must Know for Ramadan Campaigns

Whether your business is running slow or you expect a surge in traffic for Ramadan, there are things you should do to increase the visibility of your brand. Here are some best practices to prepare you for taking the best route in the midst of a crisis.

1- Iftar and Suhoor: Changing Peak Hours in Online Activity

There are two key activities that determine the flow of the day during Ramadan: Iftar and Suhoor. People break fast at iftar and eat their last meals during suhoor, a pre-dawn meal. Other than these two key moments, people abstain from eating and drinking water. Accordingly, the hours when they are most active change.

People tend to be most active after iftar and suhoor, after quenching their hunger, thirst, and exhaustion. These new patterns become the norm for the month. People will be unusually active during the early hours of the morning, right after they start their fast. Knowing the changes in these patterns and adapting campaign schedules accordingly is the least marketers could do.

You can send timely and relevant push notifications during peak hours when your users are most active and likely to engage across digital channels.