COVID-19’s Far Reaching Impact

COVID-19 is expected to have a far reaching and deep impact on our economy. With only a few establishments unaffected by the COVID-19 crisis, almost all businesses are scrambling to respond to the changed environment. All major sectors like agriculture, manufacturing & services have been adversely affected. In the long term and as the crisis gets normalized, agricultural & industrial sectors are supposed to pick up faster as the customers are then expected to make up for the lost demand by replacing orders in bulk. As far as immediate responses are concerned, the service sector is expected to respond faster due to fewer logistical issues involved.

We have already seen a higher spike in healthcare services, online shopping, retail, content streaming services, food & grocery deliveries, etc. A few non-essential services like airlines, tourism, automotive and oil & gas distribution are expected to take a big hit in the medium term, while the essential services are expected to return to normal soon. These essential services include government services, supermarkets & retail outlets, delivery services, banking & financial services, etc.