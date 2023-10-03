August 2023 Product Manager Maestro of the Month: Cogna’s Bruno Dias

Meet Bruno

Bruno Dias is a Product Manager at Cogna, a private educational company founded in Brazil. Find out why Bruno entered the world of product management, how Cogna uses the Insider platform, and what he’s learned during his career.

1. Can you tell us about yourself and the career experiences that brought you to where you are today?

I’ve always been interested in technology, and I love solving complex problems. Growing up, I would dismantle and reassemble different tech products to understand their mechanics. I wanted to learn more about the companies that built the products and understand how they made them so efficient.

During my postgraduate studies in Project Management at FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas, one of the most respected colleges in Brazil), I was introduced to the world of data. The Data Science course reignited my childhood interest, and I began to see data as the fundamental puzzle piece. When put together well, data can offer insights into any business scenario. With a desire to go even deeper, I entered a Data Science course at FIAP (Faculdade de Informática e Administração Paulista), a college centered on administration and technology. That’s how I ended up here, as Conga’s Product Manager. I’ve found product management combines my passion for both tech and data and a huge part of my job is making sure the product work efficiently.

2. What has been the greatest challenge in your current career? How did you overcome it?

The biggest challenge I’ve faced in my career so far has undoubtedly been setting up the entire CDP (Customer Data Platform) Insider structure for one of the world’s largest educational groups–it was a huge amount of work. I often had to think outside the box, adapt strategies, and always be two steps ahead. But what kept me going was my passion for what I do and the certainty that I was on the right track.

When I saw Insider running the way I wanted it to at the end of the setup, the feeling was indescribable. All of that hard work, the sleepless nights, the endless meetings… it was worth every second. After that, I dove headfirst into creating personalized journeys, growth tests, and training the team. I learned a lot in the process.

I always carry with me the idea that if you’re not willing to take risks, you won’t achieve anything great. And even when things seem impossible, I remind myself:

And that’s what drives me, every day.

3. What are your three best pieces of advice for building a successful career?

a. Passion is fuel: Find what drives you, what makes you get out of bed every day with enthusiasm. In my case, it’s always been technology and solving complex problems. When you are passionate about what you do, obstacles become small details on the road to success.

b. Never stop learning: The world is constantly evolving, and continuous learning has been fundamental to my journey. From my undergraduate degree to more specific courses, such as Data Science, I have always sought to broaden my horizons. Whatever area you choose, always be open to new knowledge. It’s a way of staying relevant and prepared for the challenges ahead.

c. Effort above everything else: We have no control over the results, but we do have total control over how hard we work. So do your best in everything you do, even when the situation seems unfavorable. Perseverance and determination are often the difference between those who dream and those who achieve.

4. How is Insider helping your company grow, innovate, and work smarter?

Insider has been crucial to our digital transformation and growth. Since taking on the role of PM, I’ve seen the enormous potential of the platform, especially while setting up the CDP structure and activating users according to each interest and stage of the funnel they are in. It’s brought together online and offline worlds in a practical, simple way–but best of all, in real-time.

5. How have you found working with the Insider team so far?

Working with the Insider team has undoubtedly been an enriching journey. Right from the start, I was welcomed into an environment that breathes innovation and collaboration. The team has shown themselves to be professionals of great dedication and are always ready to collaborate, and bring innovative solutions.

Together, this team has made every challenge an opportunity for learning and growth, and I look forward to what we have yet to achieve together.