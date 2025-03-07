9 OneSignal alternatives for push notifications, email, SMS & more

OneSignal is a popular customer engagement platform mainly known for its push notification capabilities. It also supports other channels like email, SMS, and in-app messaging.

However, larger teams often decide to look for alternatives to OneSignal that offer:

Access to more channels like WhatsApp, on-site, and digital ads.

Engagement and personalization tools for websites and mobile apps.

Other advanced functionalities for personalization and omnichannel marketing automation.

In this guide, we’ll explore the 9 best OneSignal alternatives and competitors, including:

Insider Braze Iterable WebEngage MoEngage Airship CleverTap iZooto PushEngage

The first seven options are versatile omnichannel platforms. They’re a good choice for larger businesses looking to expand beyond OneSignal’s limitations and leverage more channels and advanced personalization tools.

The final two are simpler push notification solutions. They’re perfect for small businesses or individuals looking to reach their customers only via push notifications in a simple, cost-effective manner.

1. Insider

Insider is our AI-native omnichannel experience and customer engagement platform. Over 1200 enterprise brands like Puma, Toyota, CNN, Coca-Cola, and Unilever rely on it to:

Reach customers on 12+ channels.

Create personalized customer experiences across these channels to drive conversions, revenue, and retention.

Stitch together every single customer interaction to build a clear picture of customers’ behaviors, interests, needs, and preferences.

Consolidate their martech stack to improve efficiency, reduce total cost of ownership (TCO), and drive a higher marketing return on investment (ROI).

And much more.

Customers and industry experts consistently rank Insider as the top solution provider in categories like:

Next, we’ll explore why Insider can be a great alternative to OneSignal if you’re looking to take your customer engagement efforts to the next level.

Benefit #1: Access to 12+ channels and advanced personalization tools

Insider gives you unmatched channel breadth — from email, SMS, and WhatsApp to on-site, mobile apps (iOS and Android), digital ads, and much more.

This ensures you can reach and engage customers on their preferred touchpoints. Just as importantly, our platform lets you personalize your efforts across these channels for maximum relevance and engagement.

For example, here are some elements and channels you can personalize with our platform:

Web and mobile app product recommendations through various recommendation strategies — like location-based bestsellers, frequently purchased together, or new arrivals. Our AI can also combine different strategies to achieve the best-possible results. Example: Avon used our product recommendations to achieve a 78% increase in conversions.

Emails by easily adding customers’ names, birthdays, cart items, or personalized product recommendations in each email to increase open and clickthrough rates. Plus, our platform supports AMP emails, so you can create web-like experiences that allow customers to browse items, answer questions, and make reservations without leaving your emails.

Messaging channel communications across SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and more. You can send promotional messages, transactional updates, price drop alerts, back-in-stock alerts, and event reminders. You can also have AI-powered, two-way conversations at scale to market, sell, and answer customers’ questions quickly.

Web and mobile push notifications, including recurring, carousels, cart reminders, in-stock alerts, and many others. These can be personalized to drive engagement and revenue in a cost-effective way. Example: Marks & Spencer used our web push notifications to achieve a 15.1% cart recovery rate, which is 353x higher than the industry average.

Site search results via Eureka — our AI-powered site search and merchandising tool. This is a great way to improve conversion rates, reduce bounce rates, and increase average order value (AOV) by ensuring all visitors find what they’re looking for as fast as possible.

For a deeper dive into Insider’s broad channel support and personalization capabilities, check out our guide: How to achieve personalization at scale.

Benefit #2: AI-powered omnichannel marketing automation.

Besides just getting access to a plethora of channels, Insider’s customer journey builder lets you create and automate personalized campaigns across these touchpoints.The process is controlled via a simple drag-and-drop editor that anyone can use. You can also leverage one of our many premade templates to launch campaigns as quickly as possible.

For example, you can trigger automated workflows or entire omnichannel campaigns via:

Events , which can be any actions on your site or app, such as page visits, add-to-cart events, or completed purchases.

, which can be any actions on your site or app, such as page visits, add-to-cart events, or completed purchases. Attribute changes , like a non-regular customer suddenly visiting a product three times a week.

, like a non-regular customer suddenly visiting a product three times a week. Price drops.

And more.

From here, you can select channels, automation triggers, conditions, wait times, and much more. We’ve explored many journey orchestration strategies and ideas in the following guides:

Additionally, you can rely on our AI-powered tools for fast campaign creation and automatic optimization based on customers’ needs and preferences. These tools include:

Send-Time Optimization and Next-Best Channel Selection, which analyze user behavior to determine the optimal send times and channels for each message.

which analyze user behavior to determine the optimal send times and channels for each message. A/B Test Winner Auto-Selection, which analyzes the results of your A/B tests and automatically guides users to the winning variants based on a metric you’ve selected beforehand (e.g., like open rates, conversion rates, revenue, and so on.)

Sirius AI which can build campaign segments, journeys, text, and images using text prompts. You can provide simple text prompts with your end goal and our Generative AI will do the heavy lifting of creating customer segments, omnichannel journeys, campaign copy, and images in a matter of seconds.

For a real-life example of Insider’s omnichannel potential, check out our case study with NA-KD.This brand unified their data in our eCommerce CDP to get a single source of truth for all customer-focused initiatives.

Then, NA-KD’s digital marketing team used our platform’s broad channel reach to launch hyper-targeted campaigns across email, SMS, WhatsApp, web push, and app push. This allowed them to reach customers with the right messages, on the right channels, and at the right times — e.g., while they were browsing the website, chatting on WhatsApp, or scrolling through social media.

Using this new approach NA-KD generated a 25% increase in customer lifetime value (CLTV) and a 72x ROI in 12 months.

Benefit #3: World-class customer success team

As an enterprise-grade solution provider with 1200+ employees, Insider consistently delivers fast, high-quality customer service across the globe. That’s why customers rank Insider as the best solution when it comes to ease of use, ease of setup, quality of support, and time-to-value.

In a nutshell, our experts help you through every step of platform onboarding and management, including:

Setup, migration, and deployment: Our teams ensure you deploy Insider as fast as possible at no extra setup cost. They help you involve the right commercial and technical stakeholders in the process.

Our teams ensure you deploy Insider as fast as possible at no extra setup cost. They help you involve the right commercial and technical stakeholders in the process. Strategy development and implementation: The growth managers can look at your analytics and customer behavioral data before kick-off. That way, they can give you actionable tactics that can drive results as fast as possible.

The growth managers can look at your analytics and customer behavioral data before kick-off. That way, they can give you actionable tactics that can drive results as fast as possible. Problem resolution: Any questions or issues are quickly resolved by experts deeply familiar with the Insider platform, your marketing goals, and challenges. All our support teams work in-house, so you don’t need third-party agencies or system integrators.

Benefit #4: Unified customer data and streamlined marketing operations

Building effective and personalized marketing strategies is only possible with a solid understanding of your customers’ journeys. That’s why Insider helps you bring together all relevant customer data from different sources into a single convenient database via our customer data platform (CDP).

Our CDP can unify data from any online or offline source — including customer relationship management systems (CRMs), content management systems (CMSs), APIs, analytics platforms, point-of-sale devices, customer service tools, other CDPs, and more.

The CDP uses this unified data to create 360-degree customer views that give you insights into:

Previous purchases and browsing histories.

Channel reachability and integrations across different touchpoints like email, SMS, or WhatsApp.

Predictive marketing characteristics, such as likelihood to purchase, likelihood to engage on a channel, discount affinity, and much more.

Having all customer data unified in one place removes the need to constantly jump between different tools and painstakingly integrate data sources.

This makes it much easier to launch high-converting campaigns. For instance, Spotlight Retail Group reduced its campaign launch times by 80% thanks to our CDP and Insider’s data activation channels.

To learn how Insider can help your business achieve its goals as well:

2. Braze

Braze is a customer engagement platform with tools for:

Data aggregation and reporting.

Real-time data activation across channels.

Journey orchestration and experimentation.

Brands use Braze to engage customers across a variety of channels, including email, SMS, WhatsApp, push notifications, and more. The platform also has website engagement and personalization features but they are quite limited compared to solutions like Insider.

Learn more: 11 Braze alternatives for cross-channel marketing.

3. Iterable

Iterable is an omnichannel marketing platform for email, SMS, WhatsApp, and push notifications. The platform also offers embedded messaging for in-line messaging for mobile apps and websites which helps engage customers at the right times. Lastly, Iterable’s AI suite helps marketers generate journeys, predict customer behavior, and optimize send times.



Learn more: 10 Best Iterable competitors and alternatives in 2025 (in-depth look).

4. WebEngage

WebEngage is a multi-channel customer engagement platform. It supports channels like email and SMS and offers tools for personalizing web and mobile app experiences. It also helps marketers unify their data, perform user segmentation, personalize campaigns, and analyze their results. It can also integrate with Facebook and Google Ads to improve ad targeting precision.

Learn more: 7 WebEngage alternatives for customer engagement.

5. MoEngage

MoEngage is a cross-channel customer engagement platform for marketers and product owners. It supports 10+ channels, including email, SMS, WhatsApp, push notifications, and digital ads. Additionally, MoEngage can also be used for data aggregation, omnichannel automation, and on-site engagement (although its website engagement and personalization capabilities are limited).

Learn more: 7 best MoEngage alternatives for marketing teams.

6. Airship

Airship is a customer experience platform focused primarily on mobile app engagement and personalization (although it also has features for websites). The platform collects customer data and helps marketers build personalized journeys based on that data. It supports six main channels — mobile app, web, push notifications, email, SMS, and mobile wallet.

7. CleverTap



CleverTap is a customer engagement platform focused on helping marketing teams maximize CLTV. It does that by collecting and segmenting customer data and letting teams activate that data with personalized campaigns across email, push notifications, SMS, WhatsApp, and other channels. While it also offers web engagement and personalization, CleverTap’s main strengths remain mobile app engagement and analytics.

8. iZooto

iZooto promotes itself as an owned audience marketing platform. It’s specifically built for publishers looking to engage audiences and maximize their monetization efforts. The platform is heavily focused on push notifications but it also supports email as a channel. In terms of pricing, iZooto’s paid plans start at $85/month for up to 3 websites.

9. PushEngage

PushEngage is a push notification service for web, mobile app, and PWA push notifications. It’s versatile and easy to use while offering integrations with CMSs and eCommerce platforms (like WooCommerce, WordPress, and Shopify) and popular marketing tools (like HubSpot and OptinMonster). PushEngage also offers a free plan while its paid plans start at $19/month for up to 100,000 subscribers.

Take your customer engagement efforts to the next level with Insider

Insider is an ideal alternative to OneSignal for teams looking to reach customers on additional channels, use advanced website personalization, and partner with the best-in-class customer support teams.

In short, Insider can help you:

Consolidate your customer data in a true enterprise CDP and get 360-degree views of all customers.

Segment audiences using standard, predefined, and AI-powered predictive characteristics for precise customer targeting.

Get access to a plethora of channels from one platform, like SMS, email push notifications, online ads, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and more.

Speed up campaign creation with proven templates for different channels, industries, and use cases.

Personalize all customer touchpoints to maximize their conversion rates and marketing budgets.

Lastly, our global customer support teams will ensure you can deploy Insider and see value from our platform as fast as possible.Click here to book a demo with our team and learn how Insider can help you reach your business goals.