Today marks a significant point in Insider’s history of innovating products that enable enterprise marketers to deliver powerful multichannel customer experiences.

We are excited to share a brand new experience for enterprise marketers who use the Insider platform to deliver delightful, intuitive, and consistent experiences to their customers and achieve their business goals.

Before we get into what these new changes are and how they transform your experience, let me talk a little bit about why we made them in the first place.

Why we invested over 25% of our roadmap in a new UX

For every product team out there (especially in enterprise marketing tech), it is a big decision to invest in UX, which could mean taking away time from building features that can give marketers newer ways to reach their customers. And in a highly competitive space like MarTech, that could mean a lot. So, what led us to this decision?

Enterprise UX does not have to be ‘Boring’!

At Insider, we strongly believe in #thisisinsider #thisisdifferent as our motto. We’ve focused on bringing breakthrough MarTech products to our customers, such as InStory, predictive audiences, and messaging apps to help you consistently deliver innovative experiences to your customers.

When we talk about enterprise UX to our customers (marketers), they paint a picture of clunky, slow-to-load platforms that require immense training and deliver a dull experience. And if you know us, we’re anything but that!

Insider’s key focus is building products that are very easy to integrate, use, and help marketers achieve their business goals faster. And our UX is as much a product for us as our website personalization, email marketing, and mobile marketing suites, leading us to invest significantly in finding the next breakthrough experience for enterprise marketing technology platforms.

So what’s coming?

What does the all-new Insider have in store for you? I’ll take you through six key areas where you’ll see positive changes in how you’ll experience our platform.

A New Navigation Experience

We enhanced our landing experience to make it easier for marketers to use our ever-growing product suite. Currently, Insider supports more than seven channels and features 40+ products in a single, intuitive landing experience.

We interviewed customers in our design research process and knew what we had to do. While our landing experience focused on channels—our new UX completely reorganizes the experience around use cases. Simply put, we changed it to suit how you use the product rather than how we build the product.