Meet Yossra

Yossra Radwan is the Egypt Marketing Manager for NOMU Group, an end-to-end platform streamlining the food and beverage supply chain in the MENA region. Passionate about efficiency, NOMU uses Insider to build engaging customer experiences in the shortest time to value.

1. Can you tell us about yourself and the career experiences that brought you to where you are today?

In my role, I am leading the marketing team and implementing marketing strategies and tactics to establish robust relationships between customers and the company. I am also responsible for coordinating and managing marketing and PR activities. Although my bachelor’s degree is in production and mechanical engineering, the education I received has played a significant role in shaping who I am today and underscores my leadership and interpersonal skills, as well as my discipline. I believe I got to this point in my career by being recognized as someone who can genuinely be relied upon—and that’s something I’m incredibly proud of.

2. What are your three best pieces of advice for building a successful career?

That’s a tough one, but there are definitely more than three! I enjoy saying yes to challenging opportunities, and I make every effort to set myself apart through diligent work. I also have no shame or embarrassment in asking for help, which is the most valuable advice I can offer to others.

3. What motivates you to get out of bed in the morning?

I consider each new day an opportunity and a fresh start. How amazing that every morning we get a chance to choose how we’re going to build our relationships with our friends and family, and even work. Reflecting on this brings a wonderful sense of joy and excitement..

4. How is Insider helping your company grow, innovate, and work smarter?

We have two brands within Nomu Group. Nomu Group has a mission to streamline supply chains to reduce costs for businesses—achieving this mission requires a powerful tool like Insider. Insider offers a wide range of features to automate marketing activities to hit our key business goals, for example, gamification and customization has enhanced our customer engagement, increased our customer lifetime value, and provided valuable insights into our customer behavior. The Insider platform has proven instrumental in helping us grow our company.

5. What is your favourite Insider feature and why?

If I had to pick just one, I’d choose Architect, Insider’s customer journey tool. Complex customer experiences can take up so much time and resources from multiple teams, and Insider has streamlined this to one tool. It’s intuitive and easy to both build and edit, which is rare in such a comprehensive tool.

6. How have you found working with the Insider team so far?

The Insider team has been exceptionally supportive and responsive, you can tell they genuinely care about us. When we select a partner for our company, we always consider who demonstrates care and supports our company’s goals and objectives. We are fortunate to be partners with Insider.

About Insider

Insider—a single platform for building individualized, cross-channel experiences—enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with an AI intent engine, and build individualized customer experiences. Marketers use Insider’s platform to deliver consistent and engaging experiences across Web, App, Web Push, Email, SMS, WhatsApp and more.