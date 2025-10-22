Insider Partners with Snowflake to Power Real-Time  Cross-Channel Personalization

Modern marketing runs on data.

Customers expect brands to know who they are, anticipate what they need, and deliver relevant experiences at the right moment. But that’s only possible when marketers and data teams can unify, understand, and act on their data seamlessly.

That’s why Insider is proud to announce its newest integration with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, combining the power of Snowflake’s data scale and governance with Insider’s cross-channel personalization platform.

With this powerful, bi-directional integration, brands can unify customer data, activate it instantly across 12+ channels, and feed engagement insights back for richer, more precise personalization. It’s a partnership built for marketers and data teams who want to extract the full value of their data securely, efficiently, and at scale.

From Data Chaos to Customer Clarity

For marketers and data teams, the challenge isn’t a lack of data; it’s turning that data into action. You have rich customer, behavioral, and transactional insights sitting in Snowflake, but getting them to flow seamlessly into campaigns is still a hurdle. Complex integrations, latency, and siloed tools keep insights locked away, slowing execution when speed and precision matter most.

Marketers want agility. Data teams want governance.

Composability delivers both. By bringing your marketing stack closer to your source of truth in Snowflake, Insider bridges the gap, enabling real-time activation without sacrificing control, security, or scalability.

Through a secure, governed data connection via Snowflake Secure Data Sharing, Insider enables near real-time data flow between your Snowflake environment and Insider with flexible controls over what data is shared and how often it updates.

The outcome: A unified marketing and data ecosystem where everyone works from the same live customer truth and personalization happens as fast as your data moves.

How the Insider + Snowflake Integration Works

The Insider + Snowflake integration is powered by Snowflake Secure Data Sharing. It enables a bi-directional, governed data connection between your Snowflake environment and Insider’s platform.

Because this connection is built on Secure Data Sharing, there’s no data movement or storage replication. Brands eliminate the need for manual exports, batch jobs, or complex sync work — maintaining full governance, accuracy, and control within Snowflake.

The result? Always-fresh insights, instant activation, and a unified data foundation that never leaves your secure environment.

Secure connection setup

The integration requires only a one-time setup using Snowflake’s secure authentication. Once established, Insider gains access to your designated Snowflake data through secure sharing without any additional infrastructure or engineering resources.

Bi-directional intelligence

Data flows both ways: customer profiles, purchase history, and behavioral data from Snowflake power personalization in Insider, while engagement data from Insider’s 12+ channels, including email, SMS, push notifications, WhatsApp, web, mobile app, and more, flows back into Snowflake for complete analysis and attribution.

Secure, governed data share

Insider connects to your Snowflake instance through a Secure Data Share, creating a governed replica of your shared data within Insider’s Unified Customer Database (UCD). This enables real-time personalization while ensuring your source data remains securely managed in Snowflake without manual exports, ETL jobs, or data silos.

Flexible sync frequency

The integration supports real-time, hourly, and daily data syncs, giving teams the flexibility to align data flows with their business and activation needs.

For marketers and data teams, this means:

Always- fresh data: Activate the most current customer information, not yesterday’s snapshot.

Activate the most current customer information, not yesterday’s snapshot. Dramatically lower costs: No duplicated storage means you only pay for what you use.

No duplicated storage means you only pay for what you use. Bulletproof compliance: Sensitive data never leaves Snowflake’s secure, governed environment.

Sensitive data never leaves Snowflake’s secure, governed environment. Lightning-fast activation: From insight to action in hours, not days or weeks.

From insight to action in hours, not days or weeks. Composable flexibility: Seamlessly connect Snowflake with Insider’s activation layer without complex ETL or maintenance overhead.

Together, marketers gain the agility to act in real time, and data teams retain the governance, control, and scalability they need to support it.

From Insights to Impact in Real Time

When customer data in Snowflake meets Insider’s personalization engine, insight turns into impact. Complete customer profiles in Snowflake flow seamlessly into Insider’s personalization and cross-channel orchestration platform, where they automatically trigger journeys, refine audience segments, and adjust campaign logic based on the latest customer behavior.

What does the real world scenario look like? Purchase frequency data in Snowflake indicates a customer is due for a replenishment. Within minutes, Insider launches a perfectly timed WhatsApp message with their usual products and a contextual discount. They purchase that same day. The conversion data flows back to Snowflake, enriching the customer profile and informing your next campaign.

Every click, view, and conversion feeds a continuous feedback loop between Insider and Snowflake, giving marketers and data teams cleaner attribution, smarter optimization, and a truly 360° view of the customer as it happens, not after the fact.

Real Scenarios, Real Results

The true test of any integration is whether it helps you reach customers more effectively. Here’s how marketers are already winning with Snowflake + Insider:

🛒 Replenishment and cart abandonment campaigns

Use purchase frequency data from Snowflake to trigger replenishment messages across WhatsApp, email, or SMS. Target cart abandoners with personalized product recommendations based on browsing and purchase history to drive conversions.

🎯 Advanced customer segmentation and targeting

Create dynamic audience segments from behavioral data, purchase patterns, computed attributes, and predictive insights in Snowflake. Target customers with high likelihood to purchase, discount affinity, or projected lifetime value for more effective campaigns.

🚨 Churn prevention with predictive analytics

Feed churn scores and behavioral signals from Snowflake into Insider to automatically launch win-back campaigns before customers leave. Use AI-powered predictions to identify at-risk customers and engage them across multiple channels.

🌐 Cross-channel journey orchestration

Combine customer data from Snowflake with Insider’s Architect journey builder to create personalized experiences across email, SMS, push notifications, WhatsApp, web, mobile app, and more.

📱 Real-time website and app personalization

Use enriched profiles from Snowflake to personalize website banners, product recommendations, and app experiences in real time, creating consistent experiences across digital touchpoints.

🛍️ Online-to-offline engagement

Integrate in-store purchase data from Snowflake with online behavior to send location-based push notifications when customers are near physical stores, creating connected omnichannel experiences. Arm your sellers with past purchase information to power personalized recommendations while in store.

Together, these scenarios show how the integration turns customer data into meaningful, measurable journeys that respect preferences while driving business outcomes.

Why This Matters

The Snowflake + Insider integration is a secure, scalable bridge between customer understanding and delivering an experience that reflects it. When your data foundation is unified and your activation engine is instant, every team benefits without compromising governance.

Built on a secure, governed data connection, brands gain both the speed modern customers demand and the governance modern businesses require.

Ready to Turn Data into a Competitive Advantage?

Activating your data shouldn’t require a heavy engineering lift, and with Insider + Snowflake, it doesn’t. The integration is simple to set up, requires no ongoing developer resources, and gives both marketing and data teams the flexibility to move at the speed of their business.

By connecting Insider’s personalization engine with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, brands can unify customer intelligence, streamline operations, improve campaign performance, and build a modern marketing foundation for sustainable growth.

For most brands already collecting rich customer data, the Snowflake + Insider integration feels like the natural next step, one that finally connects the dots between knowing your customers and acting on that knowledge.

👉 Discover how the Snowflake + Insider Secure Data Share can transform your customer experience strategy and book demo today.