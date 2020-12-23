Individualization: The Rise of Advanced Mobile App Engagement

How to Create Individualized Mobile App User Experiences?

A Personalization Engine makes it easy to test and optimize, segment and target, and even create true 1-to-1 experiences. With all this in one personalization platform, mobile marketers have the flexibility to leverage proven strategies and practices to improve the customer experience not only on the mobile app but across all digital touchpoints.

To enable brands to create meaningful individualized experiences, a personalization platform should deliver on the following key promises:

1.Customer Data Platform (CDP) – Having a CDP is a new necessity and the lifeblood for every app-first brand today. One of the major obstacles to advanced personalization, however, is inaccurate or incomplete customer data that is being used as the foundation for delivering an individual customer experience at the moment. Unified customer data is a critical resource for individualization. Creating this unified data is a major task itself and most brands have a tough time doing it. Having a holistic and complete customer data—which consists of all the interactions, transactions, and other data beyond marketing—holds significant value in individualizing a customer’s journey with your app.

Using a Customer Data Platform (CDP) as part of your app marketing and engagement efforts enables you to:

Develop customer intelligence at an individual level Deliver insights from your customers’ experiences across multiple channels, Turn raw data inputs into standardized data which is accessible to your entire marketing tech stack Create a closely-targeted, individualized multi-channel experience in real-time that goes beyond plain marketing.



2. Predictive Audiences – Real-time Predictive Audience Segmentation helps marketers optimize their personalized campaigns for the right target audience and engage them through the right channels and devices. It has the power to help businesses identify the target audience with the highest potential for conversion to a sale or click or install, whatever your KPIs are.

When armored with AI-powered Predictive Audiences you can:

Leverage advanced algorithms to predict each customer’s likelihood to perform any action i.e. Likelihood to Purchase or Likelihood to uninstall Leverage RFM (Recency, Frequency, Monetary) segments to target customers who come back frequently but spend very little (high frequency, low monetary), who only ordered just once but spent above average (high monetary, low frequency) who used to have high frequency and monetary value but have stopped ordering from you (Low Recency) Send personalized push notifications to engage each customer with a higher intent to convert. Automatically adapt the journey for each individual customer, along a predefined funnel. Deliver the best next product, content, or offer — every time to each individual user based on their current in-app behavior and historic data. Send individualized notifications at the right time, when a customer is likely to engage.



3. Real-time Messaging – Mobile devices are inherently personal and it is extremely rare for customers to not have their smartphone within their arm’s reach. Mobile messaging makes it easy for brands to engage with potential and existing customers in a one-on-one way. But reaching them where they are and the broadcast messages won’t serve the purpose. You have to send them the right content at the right moment. Individualization is all about engaging customers at the right time with the most preferred content.

Imagine you are an eCommerce brand and a customer has been browsing blue jeans on your mobile app. They find a pair that they like and add it to their cart, but leave your app before they complete their purchase. This poses you an opportunity to send them an abandoned cart reminder message with a picture of the jeans they selected and a direct link to complete their purchase. Real-time interaction with customers helps you build stronger bonds with them and cultivates stronger brand loyalty.

4. Mobile App Analytics – Once a user has downloaded the app, it is important for any business to activate them and deliver a seamless onboarding experience. It doesn’t just stop there, you need to regularly engage your app users to build habits, personalize their journey, and ensure you retain them for a longer period of time. To personalize user journeys and engagement you need to understand what your users do after they install your app.

This is where a Mobile App Analytics platform helps you in delivering individualized experiences to a greater level. It also helps in creating individually targeted user experiences at scale. Using these analytics you can create different segments based on the user actions and behaviors. Targeted and individualized push messages delivered to these segments of users can produce a significant uplift in open rates.

Using analytics is a great way to get to know your new and existing users, including those who have fallen out of the marketing funnel and how to win back your churned users. By analyzing the data retrieved from in-app user behavior and profile data, you can inform your marketing strategy to win users back with individualized messages and in-app experiences.

5. AI-Powered Recommendations – The longer you get your users to stay on your app, the higher are the chances to convert them. One way of doing this is by delivering smart recommendations that help users in their search for a product that fits their needs. In order to deliver an individualized app experience make sure to use contextually relevant recommendations based on users’ current in-app behaviors.

According to a study by Salesforce, found that the customers that clicked on product recommendations are 4.5x more likely to add items to their shopping cart, and 4.5x more likely to complete their purchase. This ability to orchestrate customer lifecycles with the right marketing technology stack to provide the most relevant product recommendations to the individual in real-time is invaluable.

For example, if a customer is looking for a given type of television set, you can send recommendations of products based on the size of the display, the technology browsed, as well as the best sellers in the category. To achieve this level of personalization you would need to leverage an AI-driven recommendation platform that can help you in delivering an individualized app experience.

Rethinking Mobile App Engagement With Individualization

There has never been a bigger opportunity to build brand preference and increase engagement by delivering individualized experiences across channels. But marketers have to recognize that personalization isn’t just a marketing tactic. It’s a strategy that focuses on the entire business-to-customer relationship and manifests not only on the mobile app but across touchpoints at every stage of the customer journey. However, the strategy becomes challenging when mobile marketers mistake true 1:1 personalization with traditional, segmentation-based personalization that fails to deliver the individually relevant experiences their audiences expect.

That’s why brands at the forefront of innovation are taking personalization to a whole new level by delivering hyper-personalized or in order words, individualized experiences. Experiences can only be as powerful as the data and tech underlying them. Therefore, brands that are raising the bar in customer experience delivery are leveraging artificial intelligence and big data to deliver real-time experiences that truly engage and convert.