If Generative AI helped marketers move faster—by automating repetitive tasks, generating content in seconds, and freeing up precious hours—Agentic AI takes it a step further.

Because speed was never the endgame.

The real goal? Smarter campaigns. Deeper customer connections. Business outcomes that don’t just look good in a report, but drive actual growth.

And that’s where Generative AI hits a ceiling. It waits for instructions. It needs input before it acts.

Agentic AI, on the other hand, is reversing the way humans interact and collaborate with AI. Instead of having users “pushing” AI for insights or completing tasks, Agentic AI anticipates customer needs and takes action autonomously.

It understands your goals, infers intent, and takes initiative autonomously.

It understands your goals, infers intent, and takes action.

Gartner predicts that by 2029, Agentic AI will autonomously handle 80% of routine customer service issues, cutting operational costs by up to 30%.

To put it differently, we’re moving from task-based support to outcome-driven partnership.

In this article, we’ll break down what Agentic AI does and how it can help you unlock the kind of customer experiences that make everything else feel outdated.

Let’s go.

What is Agentic AI?

Agentic AI are autonomous, outcome-driven agents that don’t need instructions to act.

They can independently analyze data, make decisions on the fly, and execute end-to-end actions to help teams achieve real business outcomes without waiting for a human to push the button.

While the autonomous operational abilities seem like the real deal, the true power lies in its empathy.

Agentic AI goes beyond performance metrics like clicks or conversions. It reads between the lines to understand intent, emotion, and context to deliver meaningful interactions that build trust and loyalty over time.

These agents respond in real time to customer behaviors and adapt conversations fluidly across touchpoints like a human would.

What are the applications of Agentic AI?

Agentic AI is changing how marketers and customer engagement teams deliver superior outcomes across marketing, commerce, support, and campaign insights.

Unlike traditional AI tools, Agentic AI isn’t about automating repetitive tasks, it’s designed for deeper personalization, proactive engagement, and creating meaningful customer connections.

Let’s take a look at the applications of Agentic AI:

Anticipate shopper intent: Agentic AI leverages real-time customer data, predictive intelligence, and contextual understanding to anticipate what shoppers want, often before they explicitly search for it. Instead of navigating clunky search interfaces and facing decision fatigue, customers experience effortless, intuitive product discovery that feels genuinely helpful and personal.

Boost purchase confidence: By delivering real-time, hyper-personalized recommendations tailored to individual shopper preferences, Agentic AI addresses concerns about product fit, relevance, or quality. This builds trust, reduces cart abandonment, and accelerates conversions. This turns unsure browsers into confident buyers.

Maximize every interaction: Every engagement becomes an opportunity. Through intelligent dialogues that naturally adapt to customer responses, Agentic AI enriches interactions with context-driven recommendations, cross-selling, and upselling strategies. These interactions don’t just drive immediate sales—they foster loyalty, build trust, and deepen long-term relationships.

Autonomous front-line support: Agentic AI autonomously manages high-volume customer inquiries, which provides accurate, context-rich responses instantly. By handling common queries and guiding customers seamlessly through self-service options, support teams can concentrate on higher-value interactions without sacrificing quality.

Consent-driven autonomous actions: Agentic AI securely and transparently manages customer requests, from refunds to bookings and account changes. These consent-driven autonomous actions speed resolution times, enhance customer satisfaction, and create frictionless experiences at every touchpoint.

Human-like empathy: Agentic AI engages customers with emotionally intelligent conversations by sensing nuances like intent, tone, and context. By understanding and responding empathetically, it builds genuine connections and transform routine interactions into meaningful, trust-building moments.

Proactive risk management: With Agentic AI, marketers gain early visibility into campaign risks, like sudden dips in engagement or deliverability issues, before they become critical. By proactively alerting teams and recommending timely adjustments, they can ensure campaigns remain optimized for success.

Trend anticipation: Agentic AI helps marketers with predictive insights into shoppers’ behavior, channel performance, and seasonal shifts. This foresight lets teams strategically align campaigns with market opportunities, which incrementally improves campaign performance and ROI.

The benefits of using AI Agents for customer engagement

Customers today aren’t confined to a single channel. They shift across offline and online touchpoints, and expect consistent and meaningful experiences every step of the way.

Agentic AI helps change the interaction model from reactive to proactive.

Instead of passively waiting for input, Agentic AI anticipates customer needs, predicts intent using real-time data and context, and independently initiates personalized, timely actions.

This means marketers, customer engagement, and experience teams no longer deal with fragmented customer journeys and missed opportunities.

The goal is to transform every interaction into a meaningful, relationship-building moment.

Let’s get to know how Agentic AI makes a measurable impact:

Empowered teams for strategic growth

Agentic AI continuously builds an intelligence loop by learning from every conversation across all touchpoints. This helps build deeper customer profiles and uncovers hidden performance insights for campaigns.

No more wasted hours chasing down fragmented data or constantly putting out fires. Instead, your team can use real-time feedback to refine strategies, boost creativity, and deliver superior, personalized experiences.

Human-like empathy combined with AI precision

Just because it’s not human doesn’t mean customers will have robotic replies. Agentic AI engages customers through emotionally resonant conversations that adapt in real-time.

Before responding, it listens, understands, and uses previous interactions and data to proactively provide relevant recommendations.

With 24/7 intelligent responsiveness, each interaction becomes an opportunity to ignite customer loyalty and foster meaningful connections.

Intuitive discovery with natural language

Gone are the days of rigid keyword searches and frustrating browsing experiences.

Agentic AI intuitively understands natural-language requests like “comfortable office chairs for back pain,” and instantly connects customers with precise, tailored product recommendations.

The result? Effortless product discovery, increased customer satisfaction, and higher conversion rates.

Balanced approach to AI and human interaction

Agentic AI isn’t designed to replace human teams—it complements them. It effortlessly handles routine tasks and inquiries, escalating only the most nuanced or complex cases to your team’s experts.

This strategic human-AI partnership optimizes workflows, boosts efficiency, and ensures every customer receives the best possible support.

Customer insights to deepen relationships

Every interaction powered by Agentic AI generates an abundance of rich, contextual data—far beyond what traditional surveys or web forms can offer.

This real-time intelligence loop helps your brand deeply understand customer preferences, behaviors, and intent and ensures hyper-personalized, precision-driven engagements.

Think about how you can create experiences that feel genuine, authentic, and deeply human, without any human intervention.

How Insider’s Agent One™ is redefining product discovery, support, and marketing insights

Marketers and customer engagement teams have long struggled with disconnected data, rushed campaigns, and superficial interactions. This left opportunities untapped and customer journeys feeling incomplete and impersonal.

Agent One™ transforms this by embedding autonomous, purpose-built AI agents directly into the fabric of your customer engagement workflows.

Imagine bringing together autonomous purpose-built AI experts (aka agents), trained with deep knowledge to tackle the biggest challenges in customer engagement.

These experts deliver superior, personalized, and high-impact interactions at scale, helping you reach exceptional outcomes faster and accelerate your growth.

That’s not all. Agent One™ introduces three specialized AI agents designed to transform customer experiences and drive better outcomes:

Shopping agents to drive shoppers to buy

to drive shoppers to buy Support agents for faster resolutions

for faster resolutions Insights agents to fuel precision and performance

Let’s find out how Agent One™ reshapes the way we discover, support, and connect:

Shopping Agent—An agent that drives shoppers to buy

Shoppers today expect intuitive experiences that feel effortless. Agent One™’s Shopping Agent anticipates customer intent by leveraging predictive insights, real-time customer data, and advanced search capabilities.

It eliminates frustrating trial-and-error searches and guides shoppers to their desired products swiftly and intuitively.

With personalized recommendations that address uncertainties about product relevance, quality, or fit, the

Shopping Agent enhances purchase confidence, ensuring every interaction is an opportunity to drive immediate conversions and foster long-term loyalty.

The result? Less bounce. More conversions. Happier customers.

1. Support Agent—A customer-obsessed agent for faster resolutions

Traditional customer support often gets bogged down by repetitive inquiries and fragmented information.

Agent One™’s Support Agent autonomously handles routine interactions with empathy and precision. It resolves issues instantly through consent-driven actions like refunds, bookings, or account updates.

Its capability to deliver emotionally resonant, human-like interactions transforms every customer interaction into a genuine moment of trust-building, allowing your human team to focus on complex, high-value tasks.

2. Insights Agent—An agent that fuels precision and performance

By continuously monitoring campaign performance and proactively alerting teams to anomalies and risks, the agent enables real-time campaign optimization.

This real-time approach uncovers valuable insights, reveals hidden opportunities, and empowers marketers to optimize performance on the fly.

It helps marketers quickly identify winning strategies and replicate success across multiple channels.

With its capacity to predict customer behaviors and seasonal trends, the Insights Agent ensures your campaigns are always one step ahead, maximizing ROI and driving exceptional outcomes.

As a result, you can deepen customer trust, loyalty, and sustainable growth.

Redefine customer engagement with Agent One™

Generative AI helped us move faster. It made content easier to create, sped up campaign work, and gave marketers a head start.

But speed isn’t the same as connection.

And customers don’t want just faster, they want to feel understood.

That’s where Agent One comes in.

They create empathetic, deeply personalized conversations using Sirius AI and by integrating with your customer data platform (CDP).

Which means, they understand customer intent, predict their needs, and proactively guide them to exactly what they’re looking for, whether that’s the perfect gift, ideal product, or instant service resolution.

Whether it’s helping a shopper find the perfect gift, resolving a service issue in seconds, or guiding marketers with real-time campaign insights, Agent One™ delivers proactive, human-like experiences at scale.

Want to see how Agent One™ creates highly personalized shopping experiences, drives customer engagement, and increases ROI?



Book an interactive demo and see Agent One™ in action.