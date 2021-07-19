8 Killer Black Friday marketing strategies to maximize sales

Raise awareness of Black Friday sales and Cyber Monday promotions

Advertising spending during the holiday season adds up to a billion dollars, but that’s only counting the budgets of the top 10 retailers in the US.

While most online retailers agree that this holiday marketing budget helps bring in high-value shoppers at a critical time of year, 1/4 of marketers say it comes at a cost, with advertising costs much higher during the peak shopping season.

With every brand competing for their share of holiday shoppers, it’s your unenviable job to break through the noise and keep customer acquisition costs (CAC) low and return on ad spend (ROAS) high.

Extend your Black Friday and Cyber Monday advertising budget

Pay to reach only holiday shoppers who are most likely to buy.

What if we told you there was a way to pay to remarket only to those who were most likely to buy? If you could, you’d never waste a single acquisition dollar on reaching the wrong target audience again, would you?

Well, marketers can make that a reality with Insider’s predictive segments, an AI-backed technology that can help online retailers identify those with a high likelihood to purchase—enabling your eCommerce store to keep CAC low while increasing ROAS.

So how does it work, exactly?

Predictive segments use machine learning to analyze historical behavioral trends and likely future behavior. Marketers can use these segments to target the right audience—those that are most likely to buy—wherever they plan to run their Black Friday marketing campaigns and Cyber Monday sales, including popular channels like Facebook and Google.

Attract new potential customers without breaking your Black Friday budget

In addition to using highly-targeted ads, marketers can also attract new customers on the big day and throughout the holiday shopping season through organic social media posts.

If you’re selling a sweater that’s getting a lot of organic social media engagement, then you can invest more of your advertising budget to boost it. It’s also super important to test your copy and visuals to make sure you know what’s resonating most with your target audience.

Show the best deals to the right people

Gift-givers and holiday shoppers have more choices than ever to consider.

Where to start shopping? In store? Online? Social media?

Deloitte discovered that 33% of consumers start their journey with online retailers, while web search engines and retail stores are other top choices. Meanwhile, most customers also visit both digital and physical retailers throughout the holiday shopping season.

Then there’s also the decision of what to buy? It turns out, about half of all holiday purchases are undecided or unplanned, according to the same Deloitte survey.

Show the right Black Friday promotions to the right people

Let’s say you have a customer who’s only into Sales. Showing them full-price items isn’t the best Black Friday marketing strategy. If you want to boost your conversion rate and online sales, then you’ll want to show each user relevant, personalized recommendations.

Recommend the right products and prices with the help of AI

One of the most critical Black Friday marketing strategies to get right is product recommendations. People are in the mood to buy and are on the hunt for the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales.

You can personalize your landing page, homepage, and cart page with AI-generated content recommendations powered by data collected from users across platforms. Insider’s smart recommendation technology lets marketers show each customer personalized recommendations on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Product recommendations can be served up to visitors and customers on eCommerce stores based on:

User-based recommendations

Trending products

Complimentary products

Substitute products

Manual merchandising

Highest discounted products

Location-based top sellers

Marketers can also share these types of product recommendations in any email marketing campaign, especially if a shopper leaves without making a purchase to nudge them back to their site before they go to a competitor or change their mind.

Offer discounts strategically

An online store can also send Black Friday discounts to loyal customers or send targeted offers to their segmented email list. By segmenting your target audience and identifying the ones who need extra incentives to buy, you can protect your margins by offering discounts to the people who really need to go through with a purchase.

Personalize landing page content for each user

Create dynamic landing pages that reflect each visitor’s interests, real-time and past behaviors, social profiles, CRM data, and much more with Insider’s Customer Data Platform.

Insider connects data across channels and enables online stores to create personalized landing pages based on their interests, including dynamic recommendations based on their browsing behavior, past purchases, trending categories, and more.

This year, personalizing online shopping experiences is critical for keeping your potential customers and loyal customers on your site, increasing your average order value, and matching the right Black Friday deals with the right people.

ECommerce businesses can start with website personalization and use web push notifications, email marketing campaigns, and use emerging channels like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp Business to drive conversions and revenue.

Figure out the best time for your email marketing communications

If you’re a global online store, you have shoppers across different time zones. Sending someone in Asia a message about a sale at the same time as someone in the US isn’t the best strategy. Chances are the person in the US will miss the message because it’s not reaching them at the best time.

Segment your email list by time zone.

If you want to maximize the results of your Black Friday marketing campaign, then you’ll want to do more than segment customers by time zone. You’ll want to hyper-personalize emails to get potential customers and loyal shoppers to convert and buy (and buy more) from you.

Deliver consistent cross-channel messages, including in your social media posts

Companies with an effective omnichannel strategy can see a 9.5% year-on-year increase in their annual revenue. But that’s not all: 50 of marketers using a multichannel marketing strategy can usually hit their financial targets.

This year, to enhance your Black Friday marketing strategies, you may want to consider a customer experience platform like Insider that can help you deeply understand your customers and deliver consistent, personalized messages on your landing pages, in SMS messages, WhatsApp, emails, and web and app push notifications, and more.

With more customers spending time on mobile and hopping between devices during their customer journeys, you’ll need to ensure your campaigns and personalized messages are perfectly orchestrated, tested and validated, and dynamic — evolving with your visitors’ behavior.

A/B test to maximize your conversion rate

A/B testing your landing pages, message, copy, and other elements is critical for optimizing your conversion goals. This year, to drive more conversion and sales, you’ll want to run data-based A/B tests to understand your audience and figure out what will convert them into paying customers.

Running A/B tests on Black Friday and throughout the rest of the year can help you:

Reduce bounce rates

Improve customer engagement

Boost conversion rates

Improve ROI

Insider’s A/B testing tools make it easy to create and run experiments at scale across your marketing channels. From banner copy to in-app messages to the position of your social proof messaging and call-to-action buttons, you can figure out what’s working and get holiday shoppers to buy from you instead of leaving your site.

Conclusion

Black Friday is a huge opportunity for marketers to drive conversions, sales, and loyalty with personalized customer journeys.