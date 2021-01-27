7 Valentine’s Day Marketing Strategies with AI and Personalization

It’s that time of year again, when shiny-foiled chocolate, red roses, and Be Mine candy hearts invade our grocery stores, pharmacies, department stores, and gas stations.

How are you going to keep your Valentine’s Day marketing strategy fresh with more shoppers gravitating online and using their smartphones to buy gifts.

To stand out in 2021, marketers will need to step up their Valentine’s Day marketing efforts to appeal to consumers’ fast-changing behaviors.

According to Much Needed, shoppers in the US spend more than 27 billion dollars on Valentine’s Day gifts, and shoppers in the UK spend over $1.36 billion on their loved ones—but that’s just a fraction of the global Valentine’s Day market.

Valentine’s Day Promotion Ideas for Digital Business

With more businesses taking their brick-and-mortar operations online, digital retailers and eCommerce managers need to find ways to make their Valentine’s campaigns stand out in a saturated market.

So, how do you appeal to visitors and existing customers without mass blasts of sentimental content?

The answer is deceptively simple: use personalization and AI in your Valentine’s campaigns to become each customer’s cup of tea.

Now, let’s explore strategies to win customers’ hearts with 7 personalization and AI Valentine’s Day Marketing Ideas.

Move beyond Hi, {First Name} Valentine’s emails

A cute heart emoji and clever subject line might get email open, but how do you get email recipients to take the next action?

To make a splash in today’s busy inboxes, you’ll need to move beyond basic first name personalization using user segmentation and AI.

What is user segmentation?

User segmentation analyzes customer demographic, psychographic, behavioral, and geographic segments and creates sub-groups from those categories based on common behavioral and consumption patterns.

Understanding what makes each person tick in real-time, where they’re active, and what they’ve bought in the past is the cornerstone of individualized Valentine’s marketing campaigns that promote relevant products, services, and content, at the right time, on the channels with the most impact.

Valentine’s email personalization with AI

Email personalization, like any marketing, starts with understanding your prospective customers and existing customers.

What a visitor browsed, added to their cart on your website, what ads they engaged with

Which emails they’ve previously opened and followed through on

What products they’ve bought and product they’ve consumed over a specified time frame

Those insights, combined with AI recommendations, enable marketers to craft highly-personalized emails.

Valentine’s Day Email Marketing Idea for eCommerce

Let’s say you’re an online women’s fashion brand. You see that a visitor has browsed a pink camisole, heart-patterned yoga pants, and a beautiful silver heart signet ring in the last few weeks.

You notice that they’ve even added the ring and a cozy red sweater to their shopping cart but didn’t check out.

Armed with that knowledge, you can craft an email that highlights those products and showcase related products handpicked like AI, in this case, heart-patterned sweatshirts, heart-shaped earrings, and others guaranteed to make this shopper fall head over heels for your brand.

