7 Valentine’s Day Marketing Strategies with AI and Personalization

It’s that time of year again, when shiny-foiled chocolate, red roses, and Be Mine candy hearts invade our grocery stores, pharmacies, department stores, and gas stations.
How are you going to keep your Valentine’s Day marketing strategy fresh with more shoppers gravitating online and using their smartphones to buy gifts.
To stand out in 2021, marketers will need to step up their Valentine’s Day marketing efforts to appeal to consumers’ fast-changing behaviors.
According to Much Needed, shoppers in the US spend more than 27 billion dollars on Valentine’s Day gifts, and shoppers in the UK spend over $1.36 billion on their loved ones—but that’s just a fraction of the global Valentine’s Day market.
Valentine’s Day Promotion Ideas for Digital Business
With more businesses taking their brick-and-mortar operations online, digital retailers and eCommerce managers need to find ways to make their Valentine’s campaigns stand out in a saturated market.
So, how do you appeal to visitors and existing customers without mass blasts of sentimental content?
The answer is deceptively simple: use personalization and AI in your Valentine’s campaigns to become each customer’s cup of tea.
Now, let’s explore strategies to win customers’ hearts with 7 personalization and AI Valentine’s Day Marketing Ideas.
Move beyond Hi, {First Name} Valentine’s emails
A cute heart emoji and clever subject line might get email open, but how do you get email recipients to take the next action?
To make a splash in today’s busy inboxes, you’ll need to move beyond basic first name personalization using user segmentation and AI.
What is user segmentation?
User segmentation analyzes customer demographic, psychographic, behavioral, and geographic segments and creates sub-groups from those categories based on common behavioral and consumption patterns.
Understanding what makes each person tick in real-time, where they’re active, and what they’ve bought in the past is the cornerstone of individualized Valentine’s marketing campaigns that promote relevant products, services, and content, at the right time, on the channels with the most impact.
Valentine’s email personalization with AI
Email personalization, like any marketing, starts with understanding your prospective customers and existing customers.
- What a visitor browsed, added to their cart on your website, what ads they engaged with
- Which emails they’ve previously opened and followed through on
- What products they’ve bought and product they’ve consumed over a specified time frame
Those insights, combined with AI recommendations, enable marketers to craft highly-personalized emails.
Valentine’s Day Email Marketing Idea for eCommerce
Let’s say you’re an online women’s fashion brand. You see that a visitor has browsed a pink camisole, heart-patterned yoga pants, and a beautiful silver heart signet ring in the last few weeks.
You notice that they’ve even added the ring and a cozy red sweater to their shopping cart but didn’t check out.
Armed with that knowledge, you can craft an email that highlights those products and showcase related products handpicked like AI, in this case, heart-patterned sweatshirts, heart-shaped earrings, and others guaranteed to make this shopper fall head over heels for your brand.
Make Valentine’s purchases fun with gamification
Finding swoon-worthy gifts for the loved ones in your life is a challenge. You get to a website, and there are so many choices—and if you’re buying more than one gift, the search may get even harder when you crank up the volume on the indecisiveness voices swirling around your head.
After scrolling through pages of amazing products, users may get overwhelmed and abandon your site because, let’s face it—the pressure to find the perfect gift can be too much.
Using gamification, you can incentivize visitors to take a specific direction.
Let’s say you’re a digital business that sells all kinds of lovely soaps, decadent chocolates, and essential oils. You can use a gamified “spin the wheel” overlay to keep shoppers on your website.
Visitors click or tap to spin the wheel of fortune for a chance to win specific discounts, in this case, offers like
“10% off on all chocolates.”
“Free shipping with any soap purchase.”
“BOGO essential oils.”
Not only do gamified overlays give visitors individualized offers and a chance to win digital discount codes, but it also offers marketers like you an opportunity to nurture them in the future.
To play for a chance to win, visitors will need to provide their email address. So even if you don’t get them to convert at that exact moment, you’re giving visitors a powerful incentive to buy from your brand.
Also, the more they interact with your website, the more you’ll get to know them. A deeper understanding of visitor behavior and purchasing habits will enable you to send them more relevant content, products, and offers on the channels where they’re most likely to engage with you.
Social proof is a quick way to build trust and create urgency. If you’ve ever shopped online, you may have noticed things like “100 people bought this lipstick” or “Only 10 left” on products you’ve browsed–that’s social proof in a nutshell.
Social proof convinces shoppers that other people have bought the item they’re considering and can get them to act if they think the product may run out of stock.
Valentine’s Day Marketing Ideas for Jewelry Retailers
Let’s say you’re an online jewelry retailer in this scenario.
Buying jewelry online isn’t as simple as it sounds. Depending on the purchase size and the website, it can be a decision-making landmine filed with clarity-deceiving diamonds, misleading claims about gold and silver purity, and gaps in customer knowledge.
What’s more, it’s hard to assess how an item will look and how big a piece is when jewelry images display on different desktop and mobile screen sizes.
Adding to that, the complications of styling, glare, and inaccurate reflections of scale, buyers, may disappear because there are too many variables to consider.
Even if you have the right imagery, karat glossaries, and helpful content teaching consumers how to buy these usually big-ticket items, social proof can be the valuable missing link between consideration and purchase.
To witness the power of digital word of mouth, enable social proof on your website and see how FOMO-inducing glimpses into other buyers’ purchases can drive more business.
Individualize Valentine’s Day product and content recommendations with AI
You’ve got your personalization Valentine’s email marketing down, but how can you turn the heat up? With individualized product and content recommendations using AI.
Imagine you’re a popular online book retailer, and you’re looking to promo Valentine’s Day authors and related merchandise. Knowing visitor behavior and past purchases with the right onsite optimization tools can help you bring a custom feel to your web pages.
Valentine’s Day Marketing Ideas for Book Retailers
Let’s say you have a visitor who loves to read romance novels. You notice that they’ve been eyeing specific titles and even have added a book or two to their cart.
You can run product recommendations on their shopping cart page with those insights, showing Valentine’s Day books, card sets, and related items to increase their average order value (AOV).
You can even add a progress bar that shows the visitor how much they have to buy to hit the reward threshold, like free shipping or a discount code.
Use rich push notifications to curb Valentine’s Day cart abandonment rates
With more shoppers looking for Valentine’s Day gifts on mobile, rich push notifications can remind visitors about items they’ve left in their carts and encourage visitors to finish what they start.
With more brands getting on the push notification train, rich push notifications can help you stand out and get past push-blindness with visually compelling alerts designed to drive engagement and conversion.
Valentine’s Day Marketing Ideas for Consumer Electronics
Imagine you’re a consumer electronics store, and you have a visitor that’s been eyeing 4K TVs. You see they’ve added a 55″ model to their cart but haven’t crossed the checkout finish line.
What to do, right?
Send the visitor eye-catching visuals of the new 4K TV with a crystal clear, vivid display. Sweeten the pot with a discount or free shipping based on what they do after receiving your notification and increase the chances of a 4K TV moving out of your inventory and into a happy customers’ home.
Retarget Valentine’s shoppers with a high likelihood of purchase with AI
Imagine you could target visitors to your website with a high likelihood of making a Valentine’s Day purchase. Now, you can have predictive ad audiences—AI-backed predictive segments in advertising channels that can help you drive return on ad spend (ROAS) and optimize your customer acquisition costs (CAC).
Valentine’s Day Fitness Promotion Ideas
Let’s say you have a brick and mortar and fitness eCommerce business. You can use predictive ad segmentation to target visitors likely to purchase couples workouts, red-and-pink-themed gear, personal training sessions, and more.
Using high likelihood to purchase segments means you’re focusing your budget on the people who are most likely to buy from your brand.
If the user comes from a specific ad, such as Valentine’s Day offer for couple’s classes, welcome these users with a matching banner by detecting their UTM source.
In other words, align the ad’s value proposition with the visitor’s initial experience.
Orchestrate multichannel customer journeys for each Valentine’s shopper with AI
Valentine’s Day shopper behavior is evolving. With the pandemic, many consumers adapted to buying essentials, gifts, and paying their bills online.
And, with smartphones playing a more critical role in people’s browsing and consideration stages, marketers need to be aware of customers’ cross-device behaviors and multiple channel interactions and have the tools and strategies to meet consumers wherever they are.
One solution to multichannel consumption patterns is customer journey orchestration, which enables marketers to create high-converting user journeys based on visitors’ historical and predicted behaviors on email, mobile apps, ads, web push, and onsite.
Insider’s customer journey orchestration tool, Architect, extends those capabilities with triggers to nudge users at every stage of the customer lifecycle to purchase while delivering consistently smooth experiences that drive growth and loyalty.
Valentine’s Day Marketing Ideas for Travel
What better way to inspire love than with a romantic getaway?
Disney’s “Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow” ad campaign encourages guests to book their vacations early. With the COVID-19 vaccine becoming more readily available, many are eyeing exotic locations or adventures in their home states.
Let’s say you’re a travel booking site, and you’re looking to attract visitors to your site this Valentine’s Day.
Using customer journey orchestration, here’s a sample scenario showing how you move “just browsing” visitor more efficiently towards purchase:
- A visitor comes to your site, looks at romantic weekend getaways, reads a few blogs about nearby destinations, but doesn’t make a purchase.
-
Wait one hour, check the visitor’s reachability on mobile app push. If reachable, send a mobile app push reminding them about the two-night hotel packages in a state or city where they were browsing (in this case, Vermont).
Wait one day.
- Still not biting? Send the shopper a personalized web push notification with social proof to create a sense of urgency. Let the shopper know how much people loved visiting Vermont and how hotels in the area are filling up fast.
- Wait 3 days.
- Still no purchase? Send the Valentine’s Day shopper a personalized email, with a special offer like a discount code (in this case save 10% on Vermont getaways) if they act within a specified time frame.
- If the visitor hits buy, send them a transactional WhatsApp message to keep the conversation going and cross-sell and up-sell them add-ons like breakfast or two and romantic excursions.
Shape Better Experiences with Personalized Marketing and AI
We hope you walked away with some actionable ideas on using personalization and AI in your Valentine’s Day marketing campaigns. But AI and personalization aren’t seasonal—they’re part of a year-round marketing strategy designed to generate results.
Ready to get personal?
Get in touch with our digital growth consultants for even more personalization and AI-driven Valentine’s Day Marketing Ideas. Request a demo today.