7 Personalization Lessons from Netflix: The $25 Billion Empire

A lot of other companies offer streaming services, and they aren’t nearly as successful. Even Amazon Prime Video doesn’t come close to bringing in the annual revenue that Netflix does.

So what’s the big secret?

Netflix believes the key to success is personalization. In fact, they’ve been one of the first to adopt mass scale personalization with the help of AI technology.

This helped them stand out in a crowded market and offer a superb user experience to their customers.

In this article, you’ll see 7 personalization tricks that Netflix uses that you can apply to your eCommerce business today.

What is personalization?

Personalization is much more than just sticking the name of your customer on a product.

It’s the process of tailoring the entire end-to-end customer experience based on two types of information:

The info that the user provides. The info that the company gathers from user behavior.

With this insight, a company like Netflix can send its users hyper-relevant offers, messages, and recommendations at precisely the right time and place.

This massively increases the likelihood of a positive response. A survey by Accenture from 2018 says that “91% of consumers are more likely to shop with brands who recognize, remember, and provide them with relevant offers.”

The statistics are looking good, but that doesn’t mean personalization is without its challenges.

The challenges of personalization

The two biggest challenges in personalization come from the sheer amount of new platforms and channels where your customers are active.

From Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and even different devices like mobile phones and smartwatches, the first challenge is gathering, tracking, and making sense of the data coming in from all the different places.

Once the data is sorted, the next challenge becomes sending your customers the right message at the right time on the right platform. All in a way that makes customer experience seamless across all the channels.

As you can imagine, mass-scale personalization is a monumental task. But now let’s dive into how Netflix navigates the challenges and creates world-class user experiences.

Big Idea #1: Personalize early and set user expectations from the very first interaction

If you’ve ever browsed Netflix on someone else’s account, you’ll notice that their Netflix experience is vastly different from your Netflix experience.

Netflix does this very deliberately, and they tell you that right off the bat.