20 Lead Generation Ideas Work Best In 2021

It’s hard to take a few steps into the sales and marketing world without hearing people talk about email lead generation or lead capture.

Lead generation techniques have been around for a long time. We’ve seen so many opt-in forms inviting readers to subscribe to a newsletter. We’ve also witnessed eCommerce brands display a coupon popup on their website and ask visitors to enter their email addresses to get the offer.

But that’s also where the problem comes in: so many lead generation tips make it challenging for brands to know what works and what doesn’t. You need to find new, creative lead generation tactics to cut through the noise and hook potential customers in for more.

To help you go above and beyond, we’ve rounded up the 20 best lead generation tips in this post. Read on to discover what they are, plus their best use cases and real-life examples.

What is lead generation?

Before jumping in on the tips to generate leads, it’s worth reviewing some basics about lead generation.

A lead is someone who shows interest in your product, service, or brand in any way, for example, following your Instagram account or downloading a free guide.

Lead generation is the process of capturing leads’ personal information like name and email address that you can use to nurture them into future sales. It’s a fundamental point in an individual’s journey to becoming a delighted customer.

A lead generation funnel is a systematic approach to generate leads and turn them into real customers.

Lead generation can be useful for businesses of all types and sizes, including B2B (business to business) and B2C (business to customer).

When you implement a lead generation process, you increase brand awareness, build relationships with prospects, and find new customers. The more qualified leads (those who are more likely to make a purchase) you have, the more of them will result in sales.

How to develop an effective lead generation plan

A lead generation plan ensures you’re targeting the right people and doing it the right way to find qualified leads.

Here are four steps to building a sure-fire lead generation plan:

Define your leads : Start by determining who your targets are and what makes someone a qualified lead for your business. Ensure your sales and marketing teams agree on the definition of a good lead. Determine your offer : Use your research about your target audience to figure out what offer will attract them. Your offer doesn’t have to be something big as long as it brings real value to those you’re targeting. Select lead capture tactics and channels : Identify appropriate tactics and channels to capture leads. For example, if you’re running an eCommerce store, you may want to run an Instagram contest and offer a discount. But that’s not a good idea if you’re in the B2B space — in this case, you can think about LinkedIn marketing or content marketing. A high-converting landing page is a must-have if you plan to run ads. Measure and optimize : Use metrics like the number of subscribers, conversion rate, click-through rate, and lead generation rate by channel to evaluate your performance. Determine what has worked, what hasn’t, and use the insights to improve your next campaign.

Now that you’ve learned an overview of lead generation strategies, let’s move on to discover the best 20 lead capture ideas to implement this year.

Top 20 lead generation tips you need to try right now

1. Offer a free tool

Best for: SaaS.

Developing a handy tool and offering it for free is one of the best ways to generate B2B leads. When your solution helps people solve their problems, they’re happy to share their contacts.

By doing that, you also give prospects a glimpse of your capabilities and offerings, making them more likely to buy a paid product.

A good example is CoSchedule’s free headline analyzer that helps develop and optimize headlines.

When you type a headline to the box and click to analyze, a popup shows to ask for your personal information. Enter your details, and you’ll receive a report of your headline performance.